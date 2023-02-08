VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AKA VIVALIVETV, UNIVERSAL PROMOTIONS AND GALIMBO SPORTS COME TOGETHER TO BRING THE MOST IMPORTANT SPORTING EVENT OF 2023 WITH "CHOKE UNIVERSAL "

TO BE HELD AT THE RUBEN RODRIGUEZ COLISEUM IN BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO SATURDAY FEBRUARY 11TH PAY PER VIEW .

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are streamed using the Internet, "We are honored together with Fight Night Channel to be a part of this great event to be held in Puerto Rico and expand the market for Fight Night Channel 8 on our beloved island Johnny Falcones CEO of Viva Entertainment Group stated ". We have partnered with Gallo the Producer in his first celebrity match in Orlando FL and are happy to be back at it again for this major fight with Rey Charlie. Raymond "RAYROK" Santiago CEO of fight night channel 1 pay-per view on Vivalivetv. Get your pass https://www.vivalivetv.com/channel/choke-controversial-

A clash between two of the most loved & hated influencers in Puerto Rico with hundreds of thousands of followers around the world.

"Gallo the Producer" wants to show that he's the true "Champion" of social networks, but this time he will have to overcome his majesty, "El Rey Charlie", who has promised to leave no doubt about who is the true king. A bell-to-bell battle Royale, which promises to exceed the expectations of the most demanding entertainment fan.

In addition, the best young Puerto Rican professional fighters will have important duels that will catapult them to the next level of world boxing. In an international fight for the World Boxing Council Bantamweight Fecarbox Championship, the undefeated prospect from Bayamón, Juan "Juancito" Zayas (6-0-1-, 6KO's), will seek to conquer his first belt when he clashes against the dangerous and experienced Nicaraguan fighter, Marvin Solano (24-8, 8KO's) in a eight rounds battle.

In an unpredictable battle which will define the future of their professional boxing careers, the charismatic boxer from San Juan, Ryan "El Showman" Pino (13-7-2, 7KO's), and the experienced former world title contender from Juncos, Jayson "La Maravilla" Vélez (30-10-1, 21KO's) will clash in an ten rounds super lightweight battle.

Women's boxing will be very well represented with a duel between Puerto Rico and Argentina, when the native of Bayamón and member of the Puerto Rican National Boxing Team, Stephanie "La Medicina" Piñero (3-0, 2KO's), expose his undefeated record against the former world title contender from Argentina, Yamila "La Maquinita" Reynoso (12-12-3, 8KO's) in a six rounds welterweight match.

Meanwhile, in a six-rounds undefeated duel in the super featherweight division, Yamitt "El Olímpico" Ponce (5-0, 4KO's) from Hormigueros will face Jan "Pescador" Pomales (4-0, 3KO's) from Trujillo Alto.

In addition, Abisael "El Sobrino" Cotto will face Jayron Santiago in a featherweight six rounds match. Olajuwon "El Rayo" Acosta and Janiel "Pototto" Rivera will battle in a super flyweight six rounds fight. Edgardo "Gardy" Rolón will battle against Pedro Hernandez in a super bantamweight six rounds match and Julio "La Pantera" Rosa face Jared Tallent in a super lightweight four rounds fight.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

