VIVA Entertainment Group Announces CEO Johnny Falcones to Appear Live on Newsmax TV October 29, 2019

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTTV) ("VIVA" or "the Company"), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers in a bundled subscription format, today announced that company Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Falcones, will appear live today, October 29th, on the Liquid Lunch program at 12:00 pm EST. Liquid Lunch is aired on the Newsmax TV channel and is available through most cable and satellite TV providers (visit https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus for a list of providers and channels).

Liquid Lunch is a daily investor news show hosted by John Tabacco that airs weekdays from 12:00-2:00 eastern. John Tabacco is a 25-year Wall Street vet and, with his radio vet sidekick Frank Morano, discusses topical politics, breaking news and the latest financial events with their guests over drinks and jokes in a departure from the usual conservative television. Guests include politicians, business leaders and entertainers from their respective worlds. Past guests have included Tony Dungy, Bill O' Reilly, Cenk Uygur, Francie James, Lisa Lampinelli, Richard Bey and more. The show currently tapes at the TriBeCa studio on Broadway, just south of Canal Street.

Mr. Falcones also announced that, starting in November, Liquid Lunch will be carried on the VIVA LiveTV app for all subscribers. "Liquid Lunch is a great topical show that is educational and entertaining at the same time. It's a must-have and must-see by everyone. This is a great add to the VIVA Live line up that I think our subscribers will really enjoy." Details on the deal will be announced.

Liquid Lunch host and executive producer, John Tabacco, commented, "Every day on Newsmax TV's Liquid Lunch, we break down barriers and connect our viewers to a whole new world of real people and straight talk. Joining visionaries in the streaming TV field like VIVA TV CEO Johnny Falcones along with the original Johnny Drama, who was played by Kevin Dillon in the HBO hit Entourage, is another step in bringing original digital content to the world. We at Liquid Lunch look forward to venturing together to bring the best guests and best content to VivaLiveTV and the world."

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content

owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. VIVA has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. VIVA, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with VIVA for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV www.vivalivetv.com www.vivalivetv.net

