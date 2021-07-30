Viva Entertainment Group INC/AKA VIVALIVETV Unveils VIVA MUSIC

MIAMI, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet has unveiled VIVA MUSIC.

VIVA MUSIC is a Music Global Monetization and Digital Distribution Platform. Its mission is to empower the business behind creators and their teams, we have developed a universal distribution and content management solution for music creators to manage their audio and video content from our user friendly platform. Retaining their independence and taking control of their careers.

Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and CEO states, "People keep saying to me it's about time! Yes I made a name for myself in the music industry I grew up in it, but if I was to come back in it had to be with technology and a platform as strong and sophisticated as possible in order to provide the best service to artists we sign and anyone who needs their music to be distributed. The same apply for record labels we have signed for distribution such as ITG Records & Mind on Billions Recordings. This couldn't have come to light without our supporters and our collective visions of Viva Music Co-Founders Hanse Balbuena and Danny Cardenas two of the brightest and dynamic young men I have ever met. I look forward to see them at work and help contribute to not only a booming market but to Viva's bottom line."

VIVA MUSIC Co-Founder Hanse Balbuena states " Its a blessing and a honor to partner up with Johnny Falcones whose been a mentor in my career. Our vision at VIVA MUSIC is to provide a distribution service for artist and independent labels to use as if was their own. With my experience in the music business alongside Danny Cardenas we're going to make sure VIVA MUSIC becomes a home for music entertainers.

VIVA MUSIC Co-Founder Danny Cardenas states " The point is to help people be great, this has been my mission for the last 14+ years of my entrepreneurial and music career. The best way to do that is to empower people with knowledge and opportunity. What VIVA MUSIC brings to the industry is an honest approach to the music business led by industry veterans that have worn many hats which allow us to have a full grasp of what its takes to make an artist be GREAT. We are bringing the tools that all the majors have into your hands as the artist. I trust so much in what we've built that I partnered my label ITG Records with VIVA MUSIC to be our distribution partner."

Mind on Billions Recordings CEO Nes Velasquez states " I'm happy to announce that Mind On Billions Recordings, INC will be officially partnering up with VIVA MUSIC.

'This was an easy decision for me because I've connected with the shakers and movers and knew from the start they were visionaries and innovators. I am a visionary as well and our visions just aligned".

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet. Viva provides streamers access to the content anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection streamers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA has licensed and delivered to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

