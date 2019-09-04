Viva Entertainment Group Launches a Marketing Campaign in Times Square, the Center or New York City, and Provides Update to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet, is pleased to provide a detailed update on corporate highlights and discuss future strategic initiatives.

Effective September 1, 2019 to January 5, 2020, the company will commence its marketing and social media campaign launching Vivalivetv/BLU Smartphones Commercial which can be seen on the digital Billboard located at 1500 Broadway Times Square, New York City, New York. The billboard impressions generated will be seen by approximately over one million pedestrians per day. Moreover, the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration will increase logarithmically expose Viva to millions of people.

Please click to see Viva Live Commercial: https://neutron-media.sharefile.com/d-s3d6b54b34014275b

Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and CEO, provides corporate and business goals as follows:

"This exciting new phase for Viva will organize and bear fruit for the years to come. Our team established direct relationships with major content providers, such as CBS Revolt, Discovery, NBC Networks and more. I am very confident that Viva will reach a significant number of milestones, ultimately increasing the value of shares for our shareholders, investors, key vendors and our partners."

In the coming days, the company will file an 8K with details to update shareholders and new partners with details about our initiatives and deliverables.

The management of Viva Entertainment Group is dedicated to:

Launching new website/portal with new packages available to all customers.

Releasing a new Android App available through Google Play. Additionally, the new app will be available to Amazon, Roku, Apple TV and Apple Store.

The creation of a new Vivalivetv app available to LG Televisions starting next week.

Informing shareholders and the public on the status of the BLU smartphone deal.

Update on our partners BLU, WeAid and Yello joining us on the Montessori Model United Nations program and mission.

Our deal with TRILOGY DOMINICANA, S.A . They are the third largest Telecom in Dominican Republic. They are a wireless service provider operating as Viva Telecom. They are looking to add Vivalivetv services to all their customers, approximately a million people. Trilogy also owns TELEMICRO, a widely watched channel in Dominican Republic soon to be available in our new packages.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV www.vivalivetv.com, www.vivalivetv.net

