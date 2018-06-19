VIVA Entertainment Group Signs Strategic Venture Agreement With Kredit Koncepts Financial

VIVA Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Falcones, commented, "An OTT solution is ideal for individuals seeking to rebuild their credit since it offers a true cut-the-cord solution that offers live streaming content and pay-per-view programming at a fraction of the cost of cable and satellite packages. Partnering with Kredit Koncepts gives us great exposure to their customer base by offering a great product that is packaged with a $1,500 Line of Credit. This Agreement is part of our continued efforts to build our subscription base and provide a full complement of OTT programming."

Kredit Koncepts adopts a three-prong approach to dealing with client credit issues: Restore, Rebuild, and Protect. In addition to correcting errors on clients' credit reports, which are present on over 70% of all credit reports, Kredit Koncepts also helps clients rebuild credit. Typically, when a person has major credit issues, lenders close existing accounts that have late payments and fall into collections. Kredit Koncepts provides clients an instant guaranteed approval for $1,500 to begin rebuilding their credit profiles. Allowing customers to bundle VIVA OTT solutions to this package will provide affordable access to programming, often in situations where traditional service providers are unavailable all while increasing credit scores.

Quincy Luzunaris, CEO & President of Kredit Koncepts, added, "The way the credit system is designed in regards to credit reporting, it places limitations on showing someone's true financial responsibilities. While we can pay our phone bill, insurances, rent, electric bill and even cable TV services on time, month after month, year after year, that responsibility is not reflected on credit profiles. However in life, when hardships happen and we fall behind, theses services can quickly have a negative impact on your credit. Finally, this partnerships provides a platform for VIVA Ent. to report these positive payments to credit reports all while watching the channels they love. This is a true game changer." Please click on link: http://viva.pagedemo.co/

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. VIVA is a service provider of an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. VIVA, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with VIVA for enhanced capabilities in multi-platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world.

Founded in 2009 as a result of the global financial crisis, Kredit Koncepts has been diligently helping Americans build better credit profiles. Bad credit leads to being denied on loans, leasing apartments and could potentially affect employment. Therefore, it is necessary to provide a service that assists with credit recovery and educating consumers on the United States Credit System. In addition to repairing bad credit, Kredit Koncepts helps clients rebuild their credit by also providing unsecured credit lines. In 2016, Kredit Koncepts, launched the first Credit Education Center located at 1175 Castle Hill Ave. Bronx, New York and is set to launch the first Mobile Credit Education Center in summer 2018. Our Credit Education Centers provides communities with a self-driven solution to the credit epidemic. We use the Credit Centers to meet the community face-to-face and collaborate on empowering people for economic prosperity. We Raise The Credit, We Raise The Community.

