Viva Entertainment Group/AKA VivaLive TV Signs Deal To Bring SimulTV To The US And Latin America

MIAMI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet, Is pleased to announce it has signed a deal with urban celebrity boxing for all their events.

SimulTV is the leader in global media streaming platforms with over 100 plus channels. Under a new partnership with Viva Live, SimulTV will stream them all to millions of viewers in US Central and South America

"We at SimulTV do many things very well however it is best when looking at new markets to have partners with deep knowledge and experience in those markets to help SimulTV enter into them," stated Steven Turner, President and CEO of SimulTV. "We are fortunate to have just such a partner in Viva Live to help showcase our best channels through the market reach they have built over years of service. Working together with partners like Viva Live we will change the world."

Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and CEO states, "About time. We have known of each other a few years. We both knew it was a matter of time. Steve is a hardworking man a big force in the business. We have helped each other by expanding our reach to the consumer."

ABOUT SIMULTV: SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide. Streaming thousands of movies and shows including popular channels MilitaryHomeLife, Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network, MilitaryHomeLife, and over a hundred more channels.

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet. Viva provides streamers access to the content anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection streamers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA has licensed and delivered to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

www.vivalivetv.com

www.vivalivetv.net

SimulTV Set-Top Box (not required for subscription) is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television.

SimulTV Media Contact:

Sonya Dunn

[email protected]

SimulTV.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Email us at:

Johnny Falcones, Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

Like VIVA on Twitter

https://twitter.com/vivaentgroup

Like us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Vivalivestreaming

Like us on Instagram

@vivalive.tvofficial

SOURCE Viva Entertainment Group, Inc