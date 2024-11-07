VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP/AKA VIVALIVE TV SIGNS DEAL TO STREAM DOGDADDY TV TO THE US AND THE REST OF THE WORLD

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet, is pleased to announce it has signed a deal with urban celebrity boxing for all their events.

Calling all dogs and their humans! DogDaddy.org is proud to announce The First International Livestream Channel for Dogs and Dog Lovers! DogdaddyTv is now featured on the international livestream channel, Vivalivetv.com, channel 17. Our support site, Dogdaddytv.org hosts our free livestream fundraising platform for rescues and shelters in need. You will also find that we have handpicked hundreds of curated videos to help Dogs and their humans and have initiated the first International Dogfood drive through our Amazon links along with many other resources that contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of our Dogs.

Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and CEO states "About time". We as the premier niche platform on the planet we are delighted to see this great creation. It was a matter of time "David has worked very hard maintaining the integrity of this great organization and a big force in the love for dogs. As a dog lover myself we have helped each other by expanding our reach to the consumer around the world."

Dogdaddy.org originated in 2008 as an information clearinghouse by its founder, Dave Decker who stated "Joining Viva was a great thrill and honor. I have watched them for a few years now. Its work is to be admire. They are here to stay", this channel was built in honor of his beloved kids/dogs,Hershey,Sage,Jake and Siggy. In 2010 Dogdaddy evolved into an animal cruelty prevention organization at the first Dogdaddy Festival Adoption event, held at New Hope-Solebury High School.

In 2011 we received our National 501©3 non-profit status. We have continuously held pet food drives for Fisherman's Mark (Lambertville, NJ) petfood pantry since 2011 and will continue to support this great organization.

In 2020 The Dogdaddy Organization worked with the Bucks County department of health to allow Dogs at participating restaurants with outdoor venues. This helped establishments during the pandemic as they increased their revenues by allowing dogs and their owners to dine outside, where otherwise they would have had to turn the customers with Dogs away.

In 2021 the founder/President of Dogdaddy.org (Dave Decker) joined the Humane Society of Pennsylvania and currently serves as a Policy Leader Volunteer for Bucks County. We hope to have Dogdaddy TV on TVs in veterinary waiting rooms everywhere in hopes to reduce the stress levels of people with their pets in the emergency room. We have upcoming Dogdaddy original shows on cooking, behavioral, veterinary advice and much more in production. We are just getting started. We encourage sponsors, advertisers and donations so that we may continue our mission of helping rescues, shelters and Dogs everywhere by providing the most cutting-edge international fundraising platform that directly benefits rescues and shelters worldwide.

Sponsors, donors and advertisers will receive a tax-deductible receipt.

About DogDaddy.org

DogDaddy.org is an online resource for dog lovers worldwide and provides information on the health, well-being and the happiness of our canine friends. Topics include homemade recipes along with advice from holistic and clinical veterinarians, nutritionists, trainers and herbalists that support the mission to provide a long and vital life for dogs and their human families. There is only one Dogdaddy Organization. Our copywrite has been on file since 2010 and our "First Use" trademark (application pending) was established in 2010. We are not affiliated with any other organization using our legal name.

Sponsors and advertisers contact: Dave Decker at [email protected]

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet. Viva provides streamers access to the content anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection streamers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA has licensed and delivered to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world.

www.vivalivetv.com

www.vivamusic.net

www.vivalivetv.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Email us at:

Johnny Falcones, Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

Like VIVA on Twitter

https://twitter.com/vivaentgroup

Like us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Vivalivestreaming

Like us on Instagram

@vivalive.tvofficial

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551521/Viva_Entertainment_Group_Inc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Viva Entertainment Group, Inc.