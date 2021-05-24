Viva First Selects MX to Power its Mobile Banking App Focused on Building Financial Wellness in the Latino Community

With MX, Viva First will provide customers with digital money management tools personalized to their spending and saving habits thanks to MX's digital solution, MoneyMap with Pulse. Powered by MX's data enhancement, MoneyMap with Pulse uses machine learning to provide Viva First's customers with self-guided, personalized financial insights on their smartphones to build financial wellness and independence.

"Our number one goal is to build financial wellness within the Latino community; we needed a partner who could help us build a powerful, customized mobile experience -- taking our users from having few tools to having an entire tool kit at their disposal," said Jim Simpson, Co-Founder of Viva First. "We saw from early on that our vision and goals best aligned with those of MX."

"MoneyMap with Pulse gives our users a hyper-personalized user experience based on enhanced data to both predict spending behavior and recommend next steps," added Natalia Muñoz-Moore, Executive Vice President at Viva First. "This will make the banking experience easier not only for our Latino clientele but for all our customers for generations to come."

Underlying MoneyMap withPulse is MX's industry-leading digital money management -- including its data aggregation and data enhancement engine helping the world's leading financial institutions, fintechs and organizations everywhere clean, categorize, and augment financial data so customers can have the tools they need to better manage their money.

"We're thrilled to be working with Viva First on a digital banking experience that will include delivering accurate, personalized financial advice for the Latino community," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer at MX. "Partnering together, we'll strengthen Viva First's engagement with their customers as they advocate for their financial success in the short and long-term."

Viva First is currently in its alpha phase of testing and is scheduled to launch its mobile app in Texas in 2021. Join the waitlist at vivafirst.com to get notified of availability.

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

About Viva First

Viva First is the first free bank account and Visa® debit card designed with the Latino community in mind. Take control of your spending with a free feature-packed Visa® debit card. Get smart notifications to help meet easy incremental savings goals. Join the waitlist at vivafirst.com to get notified of availability.

