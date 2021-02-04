VIVA HEALTH partners with North Alabama Managed Care Inc. (NAMCI) to expand its network of participating providers

"For over 25 years, VIVA HEALTH has proudly offered insurance options to Medicare recipients and employers in Alabama," said Terry Knight, VIVA HEALTH's Chief Development Officer. "NAMCI's goals of delivering a broad network and easy access to care in North Alabama matches what we do throughout the state and made them a natural partner. We are excited to add access for our members in this dynamic part of the state."

The VIVA HEALTH-NAMCI affiliation is an outgrowth of a partnership announced early in 2020 between Huntsville Hospital Health System and the UAB Health System. That partnership seeks to improve health care in Alabama. The two organizations introduced new health insurance options for seniors and others with Medicare in North Alabama for 2021 through VIVA MEDICARE, a sister company of UAB Health System. Starting this year, VIVA MEDICARE began offering three new Medicare Advantage plans to Medicare recipients in Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties.

"NAMCI is pleased to partner with VIVA HEALTH to offer quality health care solutions to the North Alabama region," said Sherree Clark, NAMCI's Executive Director. "The partnership between VIVA HEALTH and NAMCI allows members access to physicians and hospitals throughout North Alabama. Additionally, with VIVA HEALTH's enriched member services programs combined with NAMCI's Concierge Team and exceptional customer service, this partnership offers a win-win for employers and Medicare recipients in the North Alabama region."

Whether the employer is a small startup with a handful of employees or a large, self-funded employer, VIVA HEALTH has plans designed to meet all needs. Dedicated, experienced account representatives make the administration of benefits for employers as simple as possible, and medical management programs seek to ensure that members receive the quality health care they need in the most efficient, timely, and cost-effective manner.

For more information about VIVA HEALTH please call 800-294-7780 or visit www.vivahealth.com

For more information about NAMCI please call 256-532-2755 or visit www.namci.com

About VIVA HEALTH:

Founded in 1995, VIVA HEALTH has a contract with the federal government to offer Medicare Advantage plans in 37 counties in Alabama and is licensed by the state to offer employer-sponsored coverage in 66 counties. Part of the UAB Health System, VIVA HEALTH has more than 49,000 VIVA MEDICARE members and provides or administers health benefits to more than 63,000 members in employer group health plans. VIVA HEALTH is headquartered in Birmingham, and customer service questions are answered by employees in Alabama.

About North Alabama Managed Care Inc. (NAMCI):

NAMCI (North Alabama Managed Care, Inc.), located in Huntsville, Alabama, was founded in 1991 as a not-for-profit Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) servicing the North Alabama area through a network of over 4,500 providers. Since that time, NAMCI has expanded coverage through affiliate partnerships to provide statewide and regional network coverage.

H0154_mcdoc2919A_C_02/02/2021

SOURCE VIVA HEALTH, INC.

