Viva Infusions & Wellness Offering Trailblazing Technology Using Brain Stimulation to Treat Depression and Optimize Mental Health

Complimentary Launch Party on Dec. 3 to Showcase EXOMIND

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those seeking to lessen anxiety, treat depression or enhance cognitive functioning without medication, a groundbreaking technology is now available at Viva Infusions & Wellness, a health and wellness practice located in Mount Horeb. EXOMIND is a noninvasive, FDA-cleared treatment that stimulates areas of the brain involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control.

"For optimal physical health, we need to be at our best mentally," said Mandie Eagan, DNP, CRNA, ARNP, Founder of Viva Infusions & Wellness. "My team and I are thrilled to offer a painless, noninvasive treatment that is clinically proven to help with depression and result in improved mood and greater emotional resilience."

With EXOMIND, an applicator is placed on the head to deliver magnetic pulses that stimulate or suppress brain activity. To maximize results, physicians recommend treatment twice a week for three weeks. Research also shows patients experience reduced food cravings, and many report weight loss following EXOMIND treatment.

Viva Infusions & Wellness offers additional cutting-edge technologies, including Emsculpt NEO, a device that uses muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-tone areas such as the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs.

To address incontinence, the clinic offers EMSELLA, a noninvasive device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute sessions. The procedure is very successful, with a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

Eagan, a former U.S. Air Force captain, brings 20+ years of critical care experience and holds a doctoral degree in nursing. Equipped with an on-site lab, Viva Infusions & Wellness provides a range of services, including ozone therapy, IV infusions, hormone treatments, weight-loss management and relaxation services.

Viva Infusions & Wellness will host a complimentary EXOMIND launch party from 1:30–5 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 132 S. 1st St., Mount Horeb. Attendees can learn about the technology, demo several devices, enjoy refreshments and enter to win raffle prizes. Event-only pricing will be available. Space is limited; to RSVP, text or call 608-820-8482.

Additional information can be found at vivainfusions.com.

