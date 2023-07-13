Viva Jamaica, The World's First 'Clothing Optional' Rockabilly Holiday Hits Jamaica August 16th-23rd

NEGRIL, Jamaica, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce Viva Jamaica, launched by world renowned Rockabilly promoter, Tom Ingram, who's been organizing the hugely successful Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend for 26 years. Viva Jamaica is the first-ever Rockabilly 7-day vacation event to be held at a clothing optional, all-inclusive luxury resort on the beaches of Jamaica. The event is August 16th-23rd at Hedonism II in Negril.

Viva Jamaica at Hedonism II

Viva Jamaica is a new concept for vacation revelers who want to relax oceanside and poolside without clothing restrictions, celebrate 1950's style Rock n Roll, Rockabilly, and Rhythm & Blues bands, dance the night away at the DJ Record Hops and Burlesque shows, and enjoy top notch entertainment featuring sexy theme nights, a piano bar with singers, musicians, and dancers performing unique, engaging routines in extravagant costumes.

The daytime pool parties in the clothing-optional and all nude pools will feature adult themed fun and contests. During and after dinner, Viva takes over the stage and dance floor for record hops until 1am. DJs Lady Luck Lexy (UK), Lady Busty Brown (CA/USA), Jiving Jim Dandy (UK), Tom Ingram (CA), and Strops Hop (UK) will DJ the record hops.

Live bands performing are Jittery Jack (Boston), Angela Tini (Seattle), Little Rachel (TX), Alex Vargas (CA), and The Shook Boys (Canada). Viva Las Vegas' Burlesque performer and organizer, Audrey Deluxe is putting together a Jamaican-inspired burlesque show with the Hedonism II dancers, and Isabelle Marie (Las Vegas) is also performing.

Viva Jamaica is a Rockin' Holiday with a provocative twist. The price of a room includes the following: All meals, drinks (alcohol & soft, excluding wine bar), coffee shop, use of beach loungers, all entertainment, use of resort facilities including Adult Playroom, pools, tennis courts, snorkeling and more. Beaches and pools have clothing optional and all nude options, but clothing is required indoors. Event is 18 and over.

Promoter Tom Ingram frequents Hedonism II and knew there would be people in the Rockin' scene with other shared interests offered there. Tom was recently awarded the Key to the City of Las Vegas in Apr 2022 for his contributions to the city's entertainment for over 25 years.

To book Viva Jamaica, visit: https://vivajamaica.com. For more about Hedonism II resort, visit: https://www.hedonism.com.

SOURCE Viva Jamaica