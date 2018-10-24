Viva La Vegolution: CAULIPOWER Launches New Cauliflower Tortilla Line

CAULIPOWER tortillas are the gluten-free solution to quesadillas, burritos, tacos, wraps and more, with fewer calories, less fat, more fiber, and Vitamin C. As with all CAULIPOWER products, cauliflower is the first ingredient. The new products are wheat and dairy-free, vegan, Non-GMO, and preservative-free. The Grain Free Cauliflower Tortilla features chickpea flour with 7 grams of protein and only 8 net carbs per tortilla. Both CAULIPOWER tortillas will be available on Amazon and at select retailers this February.

"CAULIPOWER's mission is to listen to what people want. Like pizza, tortillas are beloved, versatile and a natural fit for us to create a better-for-you option," said Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER CEO and Founder. "Cauliflower tortillas offer another nutritious canvas to create their favorite foods - with the same great taste as our pizzas, the health benefits of cauliflower and the time-saving benefit all of us so desperately need."

The CAULIPOWER tortillas join CAULIPOWER's suite of products featuring its frozen cauliflower-based pizzas and crusts: All-Natural Uncured Turkey Pepperoni, Margherita, Three Cheese, Veggie, All-Natural Uncured Pepperoni, Plain Crust, and Paleo Crust. All CAULIPOWER products feature cauliflower as the first ingredient and are naturally gluten-free, creating vitamin-rich, better-for-you options without compromising on taste.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER ingeniously reinvents your favorite comfort foods to be lavishly nutritious, righteously delicious and accessible to all. CAULIPOWER products use real cauliflower and nothing synthetic, creating vitamin-rich and naturally gluten-free options that are lower in calories, sugar, fat, and sodium. Innovators and originators of a white-hot grocery category, CAULIPOWER is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO and mom of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker left a global executive position to launch the company in 2017 after realizing that the food industry was in no hurry to offer effortless, healthy options that taste like the real thing. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a family of convenient, veggie-forward, meal-hacking products. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 17,500 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWERED community on social.

