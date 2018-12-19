VIVA Physicians to Lead Pan-Industry Collaboration to Further Evaluate the Use of Paclitaxel Drug-Eluting Technologies in PAD

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Physicians, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of vascular medicine and intervention through education and research, announced today they will be leading a pan-industry effort to independently analyze and report all patient-level safety data associated with paclitaxel-eluting devices for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) above the knee.

This initiative is intended to provide further clarity around the use of these devices following a recently published meta-analysis that suggested an association between drug-eluting technologies and increased mortality at 3 and 5 years. Of note is the lack of patient-level data in the meta-analysis.

As part of this initiative, companies with commercially-available drug-coated balloons and drug-eluting stents have agreed to provide VIVA with de-identified, patient-level data from each of their clinical programs. This access to patient-level data will provide the highest level of scientific rigor necessary to evaluate this important clinical issue.

The project will be managed by Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD, and overseen by a multidisciplinary steering committee, which includes Philip Goodney, MD; Juan Granada, MD; Michael Jaff, DO; Sanjay Misra, MD; and Chris White, MD. The steering committee also plans to select an independent research organization to perform this patient-level analysis through a request for proposal process.

"Due to recent discussion around the safety of paclitaxel-eluting devices, both VIVA and our industry partners firmly believe in the need for an analysis of this nature to better address some of these concerns," said Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD, a co-founding member of VIVA's Board. "We are all committed to working together in a transparent, timely, and defined manner and look forward to making this research publicly available to the clinical community."





Participating companies include:

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)/C. R. Bard

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Medtronic plc

Phillips (formerly Spectranetics)

Running parallel with their statistical analysis of the data, VIVA Physicians will also present a scientific symposium to address the concerns raised in the meta-analysis: a special session Vascular Leaders Forum titled "Drug Elution in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): A Critical Analysis from a Multispecialty Consortium."

The Forum, including an update on the statistical analysis of the patient-level data, will host international physician thought leaders, US regulatory representatives, and clinical trial investigators, featuring the author of the meta-analysis. The Forum is by invitation only and will take place March 1-2, 2019, in Washington, DC. A recording of the Forum will be available soon after the consortium adjourns. For further questions specific to this analysis, contact research@vivaphysicians.org .

