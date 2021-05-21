Viva Technology confirms that the event will take place in-person as well as online June 16-19 and unveils the names of speakers for the 2021 edition

The fifth edition will take place as announced in a hybrid format and will be marked by four days of debates and conferences, including three days for professionals and one day for the general public. Once again, VivaTech will welcome the most outstanding players in the global ecosystem. We are honoured to present among the many speakers some of the big names that make headlines:

Thierry Breton , European Commissioner

Peggy Johnson , CEO - Magic Leap

Arvind Krishna , Chairman & CEO - IBM

Thomas Kurian , CEO - Google Cloud

Brad Smith , President - Microsoft

This year again, we will be pleased to discuss with the big names in tech, specialists, investors and CEOs from all over the world, particularly around 5 major issues:

Tech for planet

Markus Villig (Founder & CEO, Bolt), Jennifer Holmgren (CEO, LanzaTech), Thibaud Hug de Larauze (Co-Founder & CEO, Back Market) and many others...

Tech for society

Tanya Accone (Senior Adviser on Innovation, UNICEF), Jenny Lay-Flurrie (Chief Accessibility Officer, Microsoft) et Michał Borkowski (Co-Founder & CEO, Brainly)...

CEO Stories et Future Of...

Clotilde Delbos, (CEO, Mobilize, Renault), Börje Ekholm (Chairman & CEO, Ericsson), Catherine Guillouard (CEO RATP Group), Paul Hudson (CEO, Sanofi), Sébastien Missoffe (VP, Google France), Carlo Purassanta, (CEO Microsoft France), Stéphane Richard (Chairman & CEO, Orange), Boris Winkelmann, (CEO DPD, Groupe La Poste), ...

Scaling Up

Pieter Van Der Does (Co-founder & CEO, Adyen), Jonathan Cherki (Founder & CEO, ContentSquare), Adrien Nussenbaum (Co-founder & CEO, Mirakl), Heini Zachariassen (Founder & CEO, Vivino), Sonali de Rycker (Partner, Accel), Marie Ekeland (Founding Partner, 2050), …

Tech to Watch

Stéphane Israël (CEO, Arianespace), Robert Zubrin (Chairman, Mars Society), Ilana Wisby (Founder, Oxford Quantum Circuits), Isabelle Andrès (Chief Product and Operations Officer, Believe)...

