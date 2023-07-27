Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments

News provided by

Viva Wallet

27 Jul, 2023, 03:49 ET

An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments with iPhone, no additional hardware needed

ATHENS, Greece, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, now enables UK merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone and its Viva Terminal iOS App. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.
 
Tap to Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App allow contactless, instant payment acceptance for products, services and more, elevating the way transactions are made. The Viva Terminal App is suitable for any business, of any size, in any sector; from the hotel pool bar service to the shop-in-shop marketplace, to freelancers and sole proprietors, allowing customers to pay onsite or on the move. 
 
"Accepting payments has never been easier. All you need is your iPhone and the Viva Terminal App; a combination that delivers ultimate convenience, simplicity, and time-efficiency, maximizing business performance, and optimizing customer experience. We are excited that we can now offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to our UK business customers, enabling them to reach their full potential," notes Haris Karonis, Viva Wallet's Founder & CEO.
 
Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Viva Wallet's customers to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. On an iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version, merchants can download the Viva Terminal App on the Apple App Store to start using Tap to Pay on iPhone within minutes. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed. The Viva Terminal App is compatible with any existing bank account, featuring, amongst others, advanced encryption and security protocols.

Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the businesses' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

Continue Reading
Tap to Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App allow contactless, instant payment acceptance for products, services and more, elevating the way transactions are made.
Tap to Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App allow contactless, instant payment acceptance for products, services and more, elevating the way transactions are made.

Notes to Editors

Some contactless cards may not be accepted.

Transaction limits may apply.

For more information about the Viva Terminal App, please visit viva.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162531/Viva_Wallet.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162532/Viva_Wallet_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Viva Wallet

Also from this source

Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments

La colaboración entre Viva Wallet y Elo revoluciona el sistema de pagos tradicional e integra todos los pagos en los terminales móviles Android de Elo.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.