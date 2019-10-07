Viva Wyndham Resorts Values its Impact on Tourism and the Environment; Playacar Hotels Assume New Strategy to Eliminate Sargassum

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hotels in Playacar, Mexico have adopted a new system to completely eliminate sargassum from the important tourist area, which includes a method of satellite monitoring and the use of drones to make the cleaning operation at sea more efficient and accurate.

Added to these technological strategies is the installation of containers to stop the sargassum at sea, next to arrive in front of the hotels in the Playacar area, which will cover an area of nearly 1.5 miles.

Viva Wyndham Resorts, one of the companies involved in the initiative, has defined the project as good news not only for beach tourism in Mexico, but also for the various Caribbean destinations that have engaged in a great effort to stop the presence of sargassum in the region. The Viva Wyndham Azteca and the Viva Wyndham Maya located in Playacar are specifically involved.

"We will install sargasse boats on the high seas and shark boats that will be collecting the sargassum long before it reaches the coast, and additionally we will place a barrier closer to the beach, which will completely eliminate the algae," said the resort chain.

The sargassum will be collected, compacted and bagged in huge sacks of one cubic meter, until they are taken to the discharge points and subsequently to their final destination.

For this initiative, the Collection Service at Sea (MIDP) has been hired, who will also deliver a monthly report with photographs on the activities and interpretation of satellite and drone monitoring, with which the sargassum behavior can be observed and decisions made in future management plans for this type of algae.

Viva Wyndham Resorts believes that the project initiated in Playa del Carmen is also very good news for environmental authorities and specialists who have been showing a marked concern about the effect of this phenomenon on the marine ecosystem and on the quality of life of the Coastal countries and communities impacted.

