Viva Wyndham V Samana Recieves Three Cristal Awards 2019 From Leading Global Consulting Firm

MIAMI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Wyndham V Samana, the adults only, all-inclusive resort by Viva Wyndham Resorts, located in Samana, Dominican Republic, is the recipient of three Cristal Awards 2019 for maintaining the highest level of standards in health and safety. The annual awards are given by Cristal International Standards, a leading global consulting firm in safety risk and quality management.

Viva Wyndham V Samana has been awarded both the Continental and National SafetyCheck Awards for maintaining the highest level of quality standards across the American Continent and Dominican Republic, outperforming all establishments that incorporate the SafetyCheck program. Additionally, the resort received the Regional Winner Award for the Northern Region of the Dominican Republic for reaching and maintaining the highest health and safety standards in the region, surpassing all of the establishments that participate in the Cristal International Standards Program.

According to Cristal International Standards, Viva Wyndham Resorts has become a benchmark in the Dominican Republic and internationally in providing excellence in service and care of its guests. The consulting firm, which was established in 1997 in Wales, United Kingdom, operates in four continents and in more than 55 countries and reviews a portfolio of more than 5,000 hotels worldwide. The annual awards are known as the highest reference of quality in the hospitality industry given that hotels and resorts are subject to strict audits and compliance with established protocols to adhere to legislative guidelines and international standards.

For more information or to make reservations, call 1-800-WYNDHAM or visit www.vivawyndhamresorts.com and www.facebook.com/vivaresorts.

About Viva Wyndham Resorts

Viva Wyndham Resorts features all-inclusive properties throughout the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Mexico. The brand's multilingual staff, tropical settings, extensive amenities and thorough entertainment line-up ensures guests a truly customized vivid all-inclusive experience. As part of the Viva Wyndham Resorts passion for life, it strives to protect all surrounding environments and cultures by implementing green programs throughout its resorts. Viva Resorts, Viva Wyndham Resorts parent company, has developed, managed and marketed hotel products in the Caribbean for over 30 years. In addition to Viva Wyndham Resorts, Viva Resorts portfolio includes our Members only Club Viva and the V Collection, which is dedicated to all-inclusive, adult only properties.

