Vivacare Launches New Digital Tools for Medical Professionals to Reach & Educate Their Patients

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health firm Vivacare announced today the launch of its new service that enables medical professionals to easily create a Professional Profile that highlights their clinical expertise and delivers doctor-recommended patient education resources that help patients prepare for their appointments and better manage their care from home. The free service for Physicians, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants strengthens their voice online to better reach and support their patients.

Unlike other physician directories, the Vivacare Professional Profile has a patient-friendly interface, is advertising-free and gives doctors control of their online personae. Participating professionals tailor their Profile to list the conditions they treat and procedures they offer and share their unique approach to care by publishing "Tips & Wisdom" about selected clinical topics.

The Professional Profile includes a "Patient Care Toolkit" pre-loaded with hundreds of patient education resources designed to improve clinical care and patient satisfaction. Content includes printable handouts, videos, interactive Learning Guides and patient support tools that can be customized by physicians to reflect their subspecialty and unique approach to care.

A dermatologist who enrolls for Vivacare can create a Profile that highlights his or her expertise in performing cosmetic procedures or display videos that prepare patients for their Mohs surgery procedure. Similarly, an allergist may create a Profile that describes his or her experience treating asthma and offer resources that help patients manage their asthma, such as videos on how-to use an inhaler, an Asthma Diary and asthma medication rebates.

The Patient Care Toolkit can also be delivered to patients via mobile app or displayed on the doctor's own website, so it becomes an in-depth health reference for patients. Enrolled professionals benefit by efficiently delivering content that leads to more productive and meaningful patient interactions, and patients benefit from gaining easy access to information from the source they trust most, their own doctor.

"Physicians recognize the importance of reaching their patients online, but find it difficult to do so in a manner that properly reflects their professionalism, and provides meaningful benefit to their patients," says Dr. Mark Becker, pediatrician, founder and CEO of Vivacare. "Vivacare's goal is to make it easy for professionals to share their expertise and build a strong online presence, while delivering content and tools that support their patients."

Based in Berkeley, CA, Vivacare is a digital health company committed to helping medical professional help their patients. Over 5,000 medical professionals in over 15 medical specialties have created their own personalized Profile and customizable Toolkit. Vivacare partners with organizations that sponsor disease education programs or deliver patient-oriented resources at the point of care. Partners include professional organizations and disease advocacy groups, such as the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants, National Rosacea Society, and the Allergy & Asthma Network.

