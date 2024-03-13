Vivace Insurance Partners Launches in the Americas, Rebrands in Asia Pacific

+8 Partners ecosystem MGA company focused on marine and logistics expands international operations

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivace Insurance Partners (Vivace) today announces the launch of Vivace Americas and the rebranding of ADVA Specialty (HK) Limited as Vivace Asia Pacific.

Deriving its name from the musical expression denoting freshness, energy and movement, Vivace is focused on fusing bespoke coverage solutions with intelligence and data gained from a years-long focus on a global logistics industry client base.

Cordell Fenig heads up Vivace Americas Rebekah Khew, Director of Vivace Asia Pacific

Vivace Americas, based in Los Angeles, will be writing business in partnership with A-rated international insurers across North America's logistics sector and will be led by Cordell Fenig, late of Roanoke Insurance Group. Fenig brings market knowledge, accounts, portfolios, exposures and an extensive network of key industry players.

Vivace Asia Pacific will provide coverage solutions from Hong Kong for marine cargo, logistics and hull and cargo war risks, the latter a key focus in today's current geopolitical climate.

Leading the company will be Rebekah Khew, director – Asia Pacific. Khew brings three decades of experience to Vivace and is widely recognized for her solid technical knowledge, strategic analysis and management experience. Prior to being named to the position, Khew held senior roles at MS Amlin, Beazley, Chubb and AXA Corporate Solutions.

Vivace's MGA software platform "Vivacity©" provides seamless interactivity across all underwriting functions, accounting, online engagement with clients and principals, and granular, AI-enabled intelligent reporting. Developed over many years of incremental learning from a logistics industry client base, it gives brokers a quick and easy route to quotes and policy managemen

"Vivace is a focused, specialized MGA with in-depth knowledge and understanding of key players, risk exposures and the cultural nuances of our markets. Under the leadership of Cordell and Rebekah, the company offers a fresh approach with experienced players writing insurance online on behalf of the best security in the business," said Philip Bilney, executive chairman at +8 Partners.

"Vivace is the perfect combination of technological innovation backed by a relationship-driven approach to business. I'm excited to be a part of the team of seasoned industry professionals with a forward-thinking mindset," said Fenig.

"Brokers and clients need to be confident that their underwriting partner is committed to supporting their business over the long term. And it's clear that Vivace delivers," said Khew.

About Vivace Insurance Partners

Vivace Insurance Partners is an independent managing general agent that underwrites and manages a comprehensive range of customized and competitive marine and logistics insurance products on behalf of A-rated international insurance and reinsurance companies.

Vivace Insurance Partners is a member of the +8 Partners ecosystem.

About Plus Eight Partners Limited

Headquartered in Hong Kong, +8 Partners is a unique and accelerating ecosystem of associated insurance businesses, each with their own area of expertise and focus within the insurance industry and all providing best-in-class service. Each brings perspective, connections, and a detailed understanding of the practical realities of (re)insurance ventures and projects.

