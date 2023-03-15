Vivace Therapeutics to Unveil First Clinical Data for a Cancer Drug Targeting the Hippo Pathway

Results from Phase 1 Trial of VT3989, a First-in-Class TEAD Autopalmitoylation Inhibitor, to be Reported in an Oral Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivace Therapeutics, Inc., a small molecule discovery and development company developing first-in-class therapies targeting the Hippo pathway, today announced that the first clinical data for a cancer treatment targeting the Hippo pathway will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Results from the company's Phase 1 clinical study of its first-in-class transcriptional enhanced associate domain (TEAD) autopalmitoylation inhibitor, VT3989, will be presented by Timothy A. Yap, Ph.D., of the University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, during an oral plenary session at the conference. The AACR conference is being held April 14-19, 2023, in Orange, Florida.

The Phase 1 study (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04665206) is a multi-center, open label trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and biological activity of VT3989 in patients with refractory metastatic solid tumors, including refractory pleural malignant mesothelioma. The study included both a dose escalation and a dose expansion phase, the latter of which also enrolled patients with neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2) mutant tumors.

Details of the oral presentation at the AACR conference are as follows:

Presentation #CT006:

Title: First-in-Class, First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of VT3989, an inhibitor of Yes-Associated Protein (YAP)/Transcriptional Enhancer Activator Domain (TEAD), in Patients (pts) with Advanced Solid Tumors Enriched for Malignant Mesothelioma and Other Tumors with Neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2) Mutations





Session: CTPL02: Hope for Rare Cancers: Novel Targeted and Immunotherapy Agents





Immunotherapy Date/Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023 , 3:30 – 3:45 p . m . Eastern





p m Location: W Hall A2-3

Vivace's proprietary compounds, including lead development candidate VT3989, inhibit palmitoylation of members of the TEAD protein family, including both covalent and non-covalent inhibitors. Pre-clinical research and development activities have demonstrated that VT3989 is active as a monotherapy against tumors that rely upon dysfunction of the Hippo pathway, and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in additional tumor types.

About Vivace Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivace Therapeutics is a small molecule drug discovery and development company focused on targeting the Hippo pathway. The company is pursuing a first-in-class approach to treat human carcinomas of high unmet medical need. Based in San Francisco Bay Area, the company has raised $70 million to date, and is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including Canaan Partners, WuXi Healthcare Ventures, Cenova Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Boxer Capital and RA Capital Mangement. For more information, please visit www.vivacetherapeutics.com.

