Vivacelle Bio Receives $5.3 Million Award from the US Navy for a Clinical Trial of VBI-S for Treatment of Hypovolemia of Septic Shock Due to COVID or other Pathogens

Harvard Medical-school graduate and trauma surgeon, Cuthbert Simpkins, M.D., Founder of Vivacelle Bio, Chief Innovation Office and inventor of the phospholipid nanoparticle technology stated, " VBI-S is a game changer. Many years ago, I received the training that enabled me to make this discovery while I served as a Naval Officer at the Naval Medical Research Institute. I have been doing research on septic shock for nearly 40 years. Finally, we have what I and others have been seeking for all of this time, a way to save lives and to reduce suffering of patients and their loved ones. I am very grateful to the Navy for providing the opportunity to move this life saving technology forward."

Harven DeShield J.D., Ph.D. and CEO of Vivacelle Bio commented, "This milestone clearly establishes both the clinical importance of VBI-S and the commercial trajectory of Vivacelle Bio. We are well poised to leverage our nanotechnology to rapidly address unmet clinical needs and save lives."

About Vivacelle Bio, Inc.

Vivacelle Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery of life-saving interventions in critical illnesses due to a broad range of causes such as injuries resulting from warfare, major motor vehicle collisions or septic shock. Vivacelle Bio has a pipeline of products based upon its transformational phospholipid nanotechnology.

For more information on VBI-S or Vivacelle Bio, please contact Harven DeShield, J.D., Ph.D. at 716-830-8932 or via email, [email protected]. Company website: vivacellebio.com

About Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium

MTEC is a biomedical technology consortium collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transactional Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command. To find out more about MTEC, visit www.mtec-sc.org .

