Vivacity Infrastructure Group Appoints Christopher Rabii as President and Chief Executive Officer

Rabii Will Be a Strategic Catalyst Set to Elevate the Company's Position as an Industry-Leading Network Infrastructure Provider

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivacity Infrastructure Group , a Columbia Capital company and trusted provider of communications infrastructure solutions and services, announces today the appointment of Christopher Rabii as President and Chief Executive Officer. Rabii, a seasoned industry veteran with over 25 years of digital infrastructure experience, will provide the strategic direction of Vivacity Infrastructure Group and its operating divisions, including eX² Technology, Terra Consulting Group, and Vivacity Networks. His appointment positions Vivacity to elevate its standing as one of the nation's leading network infrastructure providers.

Christopher Rabii, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivacity Infrastructure Group

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Vivacity Infrastructure Group," said John Siegel, Vivacity Board Member and Partner of Columbia Capital. "Chris brings a proven track record of top-line revenue growth, operational efficiencies, industry leadership and invaluable expertise from his past positions. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry's current and future direction will propel Vivacity Infrastructure Group's business units forward with increased velocity."

Rabii joins Vivacity Infrastructure Group with a distinguished career growing revenue, fostering high-performing teams, and spearheading fiber network expansions. Previously, Rabii was Chief Executive Officer at FiberLight, LLC., where he led the company through a period of significant growth and transformation while serving high-priority fiber infrastructure-focused businesses, including hyperscale cloud providers and wireless carriers, as well as enterprise, government, and educational clients. Rabii played an integral part in the sale of FiberLight to Morrison & Co., reaching financial close in April 2023. Since his tenure at FiberLight, Rabii has been appointed to and serves on the board of directors of Skywire Networks/Xchange Telecom.

"As I start this new and exciting opportunity with Vivacity Infrastructure Group, I'm honored to join a team of professionals so passionate about transforming network infrastructure," says Rabii. "I'm eager to leverage my knowledge and experience to drive strategic growth and reinforce the positive impact Vivacity's already making on the industry and its customers, especially during this transformational time of historic investment in digital infrastructure."

Before becoming FiberLight's CEO, Rabii was Senior Vice President of Technology, Fulfillment, and Operations at Altice Business where he was responsible for all service delivery, engineering, and operations in support of its enterprise and carrier customers nationwide. Prior to Altice, Rabii served as Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Technology Officer at Cablevision Lightpath and Vice President of Engineering at AboveNet, Inc. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Ph.D. in Ceramic and Materials Engineering, focusing on specialty optical fibers.

Current President and CEO Lynn Refer is retiring after leading Vivacity Infrastructure Group for two years and with more than 30 years of overall telecom experience. "We are very fortunate to have Chris join our team. His background and experience are ideal for our infrastructure services offerings, and I am highly confident that Vivacity will continue its rapid growth under his leadership," said Refer.

"I would like to thank Lynn Refer, our outgoing CEO, for his tremendous contributions over the past few years and wish him the best in his retirement," said Siegel.

About Vivacity Infrastructure Group

Vivacity Infrastructure Group designs, develops and deploys communications infrastructure solutions that deliver lasting value for its customers, communities and employees and makes technology-enabled innovation possible. Vivacity is a Columbia Capital portfolio company with three operating divisions – eX² Technology, Terra Consulting Group and Vivacity Networks. Together, the companies provide comprehensive fiber, wireless and related facility planning, design, construction, operations, maintenance and commercialization options from one trusted source.

