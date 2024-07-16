Vivacity Infrastructure Group Elevates Two Key Team Members to Prominent Leadership Positions

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivacity Infrastructure Group , a trusted provider of communications infrastructure solutions and services, announces today the appointment of two esteemed team members to critical leadership roles. Kyle Hildebrand has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer and Amanda Borrett as Vice President of Business Development. The promotions of Hildebrand and Borrett underscore the company's commitment to its internal team while strategically positioning the business for continued innovation and success for years to come.

Kyle Hildebrand has a longstanding career in the network communications industry, with more than 20 years of experience. Before joining Vivacity Infrastructure Group, he co-founded eX² Technology, a Vivacity company, that designs, builds, operates, maintains, and commercializes fiber optic networks and related communications assets. Hildebrand has previously served as the company's Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, managing all business development, project development and marketing functions. As Chief Revenue Officer, Hildebrand will be responsible for the company's revenue-generating operations, facilitating and executing growth strategies to ensure continued success and profitability.

Amanda Borrett originally joined eX² Technology in 2019 as a Strategic Sales Manager, overseeing customer relationships at all levels. She brings an acute awareness and ability to deeply understand and foster a partner's business to match solutions that meet their needs appropriately. Borrett, in her new role as Vice President of Business Development, will continue cultivating the company's customer relations, acting as a customer champion to forge new partnerships and expand business opportunities across the U.S.

"Both Kyle and Amanda have shown exemplary commitment and leadership to Vivacity Infrastructure Group," commented Christopher Rabii, Chief Executive Officer of Vivacity Infrastructure Group. "Their newly appointed roles reflect their outstanding contributions and forward-thinking approach and will further strengthen the company's current and future initiatives."

About Vivacity Infrastructure Group

Vivacity Infrastructure Group designs, develops and deploys communications infrastructure solutions that deliver lasting value for its customers, communities and employees and makes technology-enabled innovation possible. Vivacity is a Columbia Capital portfolio company with three operating divisions – eX² Technology, Terra Consulting Group and Vivacity Networks. Together, the companies provide comprehensive fiber, wireless and related facility planning, design, construction, operations, maintenance and commercialization options from one trusted source. For more information about our services and solutions, please visit https://vivacitygroup.com .

