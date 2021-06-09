Vivacity, LLC Acquires Terra Consulting Group, Expands Wireless and Telecommunications Infrastructure Capabilities

OMAHA, Neb., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivacity, LLC, a trusted provider of carrier-neutral communications infrastructure and services, announced today the acquisition of Terra Consulting Group, LLC . Established in 2017, Vivacity, LLC is a Columbia Capital portfolio company with three operating arms – Vivacity Networks, eX² Technology, LLC , and now Terra Consulting Group, LLC.

The acquisition allows the three companies to transform fiber and wireless infrastructure services into one comprehensive broadband communications solution, creating lasting value for customers, employees, communities and investors. The Terra acquisition also opens four new regional markets for the combined companies in St. Paul, Minn., Columbia, Mo., Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tenn.

Terra Consulting Group provides professional land development consulting services, specializing in civil engineering and communications network development. It will continue to carry out its current operations as a subsidiary of Vivacity, LLC while offering a broader set of services and infrastructure solutions.

"The strength of Terra, as with Vivacity, is its people and the delivery of unique communications infrastructure. Together, the companies present a cohesive, end-to-end solution that addresses our customers' unique needs," said Scott Bergs, President and CEO, Vivacity, LLC. "In integrating our service offerings, we can provide a comprehensive solution that incorporates wireless, fiber and related facility design, engineering, deployment, operations and maintenance services – all from one trusted source."

John Zimmermann, President, Terra Consulting Group, LLC, said, "We are excited to offer the combined talents of eX² Technology, Vivacity Networks and Terra Consulting Group to our customers. We believe that Vivacity, LLC is filling a significant need in the communications marketplace by providing a single, turnkey company that provides the design, installation and operation of fiber backhaul and vertical infrastructure assets."

"We are pleased to join forces with Terra Consulting Group," said Jennifer Krusius, Board Member, Vivacity Networks. "Adding Terra Consulting Group to the Vivacity family of companies further expands our capabilities and allows us to better meet growing consumer demand and drive transformational upgrades to our nation's communications infrastructure."

About Vivacity, LLC

Vivacity Networks addresses a specific industry need for communications assets by owning, operating, maintaining and offering carrier-neutral infrastructure on a wholesale basis, supporting the customized needs of multiple users. Vivacity Networks works with customers to optimize their CAPEX/OPEX and develop their rights of way and related infrastructure.

About Terra Consulting Group, LLC

Terra Consulting Group, LLC. is an engineering consulting firm that helps developers, owners and their agents grow their organizations. Our professional staff and consulting partners have the depth of experience and technical acumen necessary to solve complex network infrastructure problems.

About eX² Technology

eX² Technology is a single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or future proof their communications infrastructure. We provide robust smart city, intelligent transportation, critical infrastructure and private network solutions and services with greater efficiency, less cost and a streamlined acquisition process. eX² specializes in turnkey network design-build-maintain services, network asset commercialization and assisting its customers with unique project financing options.

