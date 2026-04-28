VIVAIA Expands U.S. Retail Footprint with Two New Stores at Roosevelt Field Mall and Garden State Plaza

NEW YORK, Apr. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVAIA, a leading comfort-driven footwear brand, is expanding its U.S. retail footprint, building on significant online growth and a commitment to eco-friendly innovation. The brand, recognized for its blend of modern design and responsible materials, is opening two new physical locations to bring its unique offering closer to customers. To explore VIVAIA's collection and learn more about its sustainable practices, visit https://www.vivaia.com/.

Expanding U.S. Retail Presence

VIVAIA's New Roosevelt Field Store Location

VIVAIA is entering a new phase of global expansion, having surpassed 75 stores worldwide in 2025, with offline retail doubling year over year and strong traffic at its SoHo location. Building on this momentum, VIVAIA is expanding beyond New York City with two new U.S. locations: Roosevelt Field Mall in Long Island (opened April 27) and Garden State Plaza in New Jersey (opening late May). From April 27 to May 10, Roosevelt Field customers who purchase two full-price pairs will receive a complimentary wellness tea and dried bouquet, while supplies last.

"The U.S. is our most important market and a key driver of our online growth, so expanding beyond New York is a natural next step," said Jeff Chan, Co-Founder of VIVAIA. "By combining strong digital momentum with physical retail, we're able to serve more customers and bring our comfort-driven, eco-friendly products closer to them."

The Roosevelt Field Mall location, a 650 sq ft space, is inspired by wabi sabi principles of simplicity, asymmetry, and imperfection. It combines light wood-toned furniture, minimal design, and curated lighting to create a calm, natural shopping experience.

Feel The Comfort

VIVAIA prioritizes exceptional comfort, continuously refining its insoles based on customer feedback. Its signature elastic knit uppers provide a flexible, custom like fit for all-day wear.

Committed to eco-friendly innovation, VIVAIA partners with certified REPREVE® suppliers to transform recycled PET bottles into high-quality yarns, using advanced 3D knitting to create durable, low-waste footwear.

With new Creative Director, Alan Buanne, at the helm, VIVAIA's over 200 styles continue to blend modern design with responsible materials, proving fashion can be both chic and conscious. The brand's appeal spans generations, with celebrity wearers including Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Katie Holmes, Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Rutherford, and Lola Tung.

The new stores will showcase a selection of VIVAIA's popular designs:

Healing Garden | Margot™ Mary Jane: VIVAIA's iconic square toe flats. Featuring hand-drawn florals on a sheer mesh overlay and signature comfort insole. ($149)

Healing Garden | Pointed-Toe Slingback Heels: The Addison features a feather-light recycled knit, floral embroidery, and an AdaptAll Strap™ slingback for secure comfort. ($169)

Satin Sneakerina: The viral satin Sneakerina is a barefoot ballet sneaker that blends classic design with a modern twist. Lightweight, flexible, and machine washable. ($159)

Margot™ Mary Jane 3.0: This best seller features a sculpted square toe, expanded toe room, and triple-layer cushioning for all-day comfort. ($139)

Unisex Slip-On Mesh Sneakers: The Allday Sneaker is a bestselling slip-on with a breathable mesh upper, Slip-On design, and all day comfort for travel and everyday wear. ($159)

Square-Toe Lace-Up Mary Janes: A versatile ballet flat with three interchangeable lace styles. ($139)

This expansion reinforces VIVAIA's commitment to making sustainable, comfort-driven footwear accessible to a broader audience across the U.S.

VIVAIA Roosevelt Field Mall – April 27

Upper Level, Room 3052, Roosevelt Field Mall, Garden City, NY 11530

VIVAIA Westfield Garden State Plaza – Late May

Store T17, Level 2, One Garden State Plaza Pkwy, Paramus, NJ 07652

VIVAIA is a global footwear brand founded in 2020, dedicated to supporting everyday life with eco-friendly comfort and style. Today, the brand provides a wide range of comfortable and on-trend footwear DTC across more than 61 countries and regions worldwide and continues to partner with global suppliers to design our shoes with recycled and sustainably produced materials.

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SOURCE Vivaia