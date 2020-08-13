VivaLnk Launches Multi Vital Monitoring Solution for Infectious Respiratory Diseases

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous vital signs monitoring, which leverages medical wearable sensors to decrease contact between the patient and caregiver, opens the door for improved inpatient care and proactive remote patient monitoring (RPM). This medical technology can prove essential for the world's ability to manage the effects, spread, and long-term impact of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

VivaLnk , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions known for its unique medical wearable sensor platform, announces today the availability of its new multi vital ambulatory monitoring solution for Infectious Respiratory Diseases. Currently deployed in Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, it is now available in the Americas and Western Europe.

"VivaLnk's continuous temperature monitor wearable, which was used for the first time in the fight against COVID-19 in our hospital, really reduced cross infection risks for our doctors and nurses due to its capabilities to provide data and vitals remotely. We used more than 200 temperature monitors throughout our hospital, and it made a huge impact in the care we were able to provide," said Ms Zhang, deputy director of the nursing department of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center.

Built upon VivaLnk's proprietary ambulatory medical wearable sensor platform, the solution can easily be set up and scaled in hospitals, nursing homes and remote environments. Even pop-up hospitals with little to no network and IT infrastructure can be supported with the flexible platform. Once deployed, nurses and caregivers can effectively manage the vitals of all patients from a centralized console to easily identify changes, and view trends and history.

The multi vital monitoring solution includes:

Vitals: temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, Sp02 Oxygen Saturation , and ECG

Reusable sensors with continuous monitoring and live streaming

Centralized patient monitoring application console

On-premise data server software

RPM option with patient companion app and cloud hosting

Up to 21 days of continuous monitoring on a single charge

"Continuous monitoring of patients' vitals is essential for early detection of symptoms of infectious diseases, especially as we navigate the changing landscape of COVID-19," said Jiang Li, Founder and CEO of VivaLNK. "With temperature, heart rate and Sp02, it rounds out the key vitals for infectious respiratory diseases monitoring."

The VivaLNK solution works by automatically and continuously collecting patient vitals, and wirelessly sending it to a secure on-premise server via a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) WiFi router. The data is then consolidated and presented to a centralized console for caregivers. In RPM or remote field hospital deployments, an optional patient app and mobile device, and a cloud hosted application are available.

This solution is currently deployed in 15 hospitals (1,500 beds) in China for on premise in-patient monitoring of COVID-19, and in Romania, Qatar, and UAE using the mobile option. For more information, visit https://www.vivalnk.com/covid-19 .

