Vivalink Launches No-Cost Hospital-at-Home Starter Program for Nonprofit Hospitals

The program provides hospitals in the U.S. with technology solutions for acute remote patient monitoring at home

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces the launch of its new Hospital-at-Home (HaH) Starter Program for nonprofit hospitals in the U.S. As HaH has continued to gain momentum with initiatives such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) waiver , this program offers hospitals a practical way to explore remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions for acute care at home, at no cost.

Research has shown that receiving hospital-level care at home is often more effective and preferred by patients when compared to traditional inpatient care. Recent CMS data indicates that patients treated at home experienced lower mortality rates and fewer complications than those treated for similar conditions in brick-and-mortar hospitals.

"HaH is an innovative model of care that brings the right level of care to the right patient, at the right place and at the right time," said Dr. Caroline Yang, Associate Clinical Director of Mass General Brigham's Healthcare at Home and Medical Advisor at Vivalink. "It truly allows us to meet the patient where they are at, emotionally and physically, which in turn enhances the quality of care we are able to deliver."

Vivalink's starter program equips providers with the complete set of tools they need to kickstart remote patient monitoring for HaH, including:

FDA-Cleared Wearable ECG Patch : The ability to monitor human vitals and ECG in a live and continuous manner for acute remote patient care.

: The ability to monitor human vitals and ECG in a live and continuous manner for acute remote patient care. Clinician Portal : A web-based interface that allows clinicians to monitor multiple patients at once from a single dashboard, delivering real-time continuous data, trends, and alerts on vital sign changes.

: A web-based interface that allows clinicians to monitor multiple patients at once from a single dashboard, delivering real-time continuous data, trends, and alerts on vital sign changes. Mobile Gateway and Patient App : Pre-configured and ready to use; creating a turnkey experience for patients—no installation or complicated setup required.

: Pre-configured and ready to use; creating a turnkey experience for patients—no installation or complicated setup required. Comprehensive Training and Support: Full guidance for clinicians and hospital staff to implement the technology and onboard patients, and support for ongoing use.

"Launching a HaH program requires more than just technology—it takes coordination between various components, from patient care to clinical workflows," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "We've created this program to make it easier for hospitals to get started by removing financial barriers and providing the tools they need to deliver quality care at home."

In addition to the U.S., Vivalink supports HaH programs globally, including Canada, Australia, and the UK. The company has also secured local health clearances in regions such as Canada's MDL, Australia's TGA, and UK's MHRA.

Nonprofit hospitals in the U.S. can apply for the no-cost program by visiting www.vivalink.com/HaHProgram .

