Vivalink Powers Rural Healthcare with Medical Wearables Solution

Vivalink's solution allows doctors to deliver advanced healthcare in remote parts of the world

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces its support for rural healthcare by providing access to its innovative remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions. With nearly half the world's population living in rural and remote locations, access to modern healthcare can be challenging - often requiring a reliable power source, robust IT infrastructure, and logistical support. This is where wearable RPM technologies can provide an advantage.

Over the years, a team of U.S. doctors and local medics have been providing vision care for the population in a remote area of Southeast Asia, near the border between Thailand and Burma. Given the very rural location, access to power, the internet, and paved roads are limited. Given the challenging conditions, the care team is still able to perform a variety of services. However, many procedures are limited to what can be done using local anesthesia, since advanced surgery and some pediatric procedures require sedation. In these cases, the ability to continuously monitor patient vitals during perioperative phases is a requisite.

The challenge, however, is that conventional patient monitoring equipment can be expensive, large, complex, and requires a consistent power source. Not to mention the difficulties with international shipping, customs, and local transport to remote locations.

This is where Vivalink's medical-grade wearables solution is crucial. Vivalink donated multiple sets of its multi-function wearable ECG monitor paired with a real time patient monitoring mobile app. Weighing only 7.5 grams and measuring 3.5 inches in length, the device is rechargeable and can be used as an off-the-grid standalone system displaying real time information to the mobile application. Doctors can then monitor patients' vitals without the need for external power or an internet connection. In addition, the extremely compact device can be easily transported in a pocket or carry-on baggage, ensuring it reaches the destination reliably.

"The portability of the ECG monitor solution was ideal for our remote work situation. I was easily able to monitor patients in the preoperative assessment area, during the surgical procedure under sedation, and during the recovery period," said Dr. Lindsay Cobb, Anesthesiologist.

With the Vivalink medical wearables solution, clinicians can provide procedures requiring real-time patient monitoring virtually anywhere in the world. For more information on how Vivalink can support your rural healthcare initiative, visit www.vivalink.com/rural-healthcare .

