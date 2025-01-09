Vivalink Recognized with 2024 Global Healthcare IT Solutions Award by Frost & Sullivan

Vivalink honored for enabling technology leadership with its innovative remote patient monitoring solutions

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, receives Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Healthcare IT Solutions Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This distinction highlights Vivalink as a leader in the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market for worldwide clinical applications of hospital-at-home, cardiac monitoring and clinical trials.

Frost & Sullivan's Enabling Technology Leadership Award recognizes companies that apply their technology in new ways to improve existing products and services and elevate the customer experience. Its primary criteria includes Vivalink's leveraging of technology to improve efficiency, application diversity and creativity, as well as its customer impact through performance, customer experience and brand equity.

Vivalink's medical-grade wearable technology enables providers to deliver patient-centered care for hospital-at-home services, ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and remote clinical trials. Unlike traditional RPM systems, Vivalink offers continuous, real-time monitoring for a variety of specialties, including cardiology, oncology and neurology, while supporting chronic condition management, early interventions, and specialized applications.

"Frost & Sullivan commends Vivalink for its strategic focus on addressing critical unmet needs and limitations within traditional remote patient monitoring systems, thus accelerating its leadership in the increasingly competitive space," said Dr. Rishi Pathak, research director at Frost & Sullivan. "With its flexible, versatile, and scalable Biometrics Data Platform and unique business model, the company strategically positions its platform as a convenient, cost-effective, and advanced solution, helping Vivalink capture significant market share."

This award highlights Vivalink's commitment to innovation, creativity, and ability to launch new solutions with far-reaching impact and application. Through its evolving solutions, Vivlink enables the integration of RPM technologies for modern healthcare delivery and optimized patient care.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a global leader of health IT solutions, highlighting our commitment to providing informed, continuous data that drives modern healthcare delivery models," said Jiang Li, PhD and CEO of Vivalink.

For a copy of the detailed award write-up, see: www.vivalink.com/HealthIT_Award

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for remote patient monitoring in healthcare and clinical trials. By combining medical wearables, advanced algorithms, and clinical applications, we provide a more effective and accessible approach to patient care worldwide.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a ServiceTM provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivalink