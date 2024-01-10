Vivalink's Global Impact Spans Over 50 Countries: Enabling Digital Healthcare Solutions Worldwide

News provided by

Vivalink

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Vivalink's digital healthcare network expands globally with more than 300 partnerships worldwide, reaffirming its role as the preferred choice for remote patient monitoring.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, proudly announces significant milestones achieved in 2023, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the adoption of remote patient monitoring in healthcare and clinical trials. The company's innovative Biometrics Data Platform, powered by Amazon Web Services, enables digital healthcare innovations with unparalleled data insights, contributing to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning applications for healthcare.

Key achievements for Vivalink in 2023 include:

  • 3X year-over-year sales growth, a testament to the increasing demand for Vivalink's remote patient monitoring solutions. 
  • Launch of real-time ECG and multi-vital RPM solution to enable hospital-at-home and acute RPM applications.
  • Commercial shipment of 14-day real-time multi-vital ECG monitor, the longest battery life for a rechargeable ECG patch of its kind with real-time monitoring in the world.
  • Expanded customer reach to 51 countries, fostering collaborations and partnerships in diverse healthcare ecosystems. Grew its digital healthcare network to more than 300 customers and partners worldwide.
  • Collaboration with 48 global research institutions including Harvard medical school, UCLA, Stanford, UCSF, and Oxford University.
  • Investment from a group of investors including Niterra to drive continued innovation in digital healthcare and remote patient monitoring.

Vivalink's achievements and dedication to excellence was recognized as a finalist for the Digital Health Awards Best-in-Class in the Remote Diagnostics Platform category. Furthermore, Vivalink's position among established leaders in the Juniper Research RPM Competition Leaderboard, alongside giants like GE Healthcare and Omron, signifies its leadership in the virtual healthcare community.

Vivalink's solution has been adopted into many therapeutic areas including ambulatory cardiac monitoring, remote cardiac rehab, and post-acute remote patient monitoring. As the adoption of RPM solutions continues to grow worldwide, the technology's real promise is to provide healthcare for all. Last year marked the first ever advanced eye surgery using Vivalink medical wearables for an underserved population in a remote "off-the-grid" village in Southeast Asia.

"Our journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to driving innovation in digital healthcare," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink."The milestones achieved in 2023 reflect the dedication of our team and the trust of our global customers and partners. In 2024, we anticipate the increased impact of RPM on hospital-at-home services as it evolves from pandemic-driven telehealth and chronic RPM, to acute care at home."

As Vivalink looks toward the future, the company remains focused on pioneering solutions that redefine the possibilities of hospital at home, virtual care and clinical research. For more information, visit www.vivalink.com.

About Vivalink
Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual care and decentralized clinical trials. Its unique platform leverages physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and data services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Vivalink

Also from this source

New Cardiac Rehabilitation Survey Reveals 93% of Healthcare Providers Currently Utilize Remote Patient Monitoring Technology

According to a recent survey of healthcare providers (HCPs), 93 percent of clinicians are currently using RPM technologies across all cardiac rehab,...

Remote Patient Monitoring Adoption Increased over 300 Percent in Two Years

Vivalink, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces the results of a survey of providers across the U.S., offering insights into...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.