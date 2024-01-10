Vivalink's Global Impact Spans Over 50 Countries: Enabling Digital Healthcare Solutions Worldwide

Vivalink's digital healthcare network expands globally with more than 300 partnerships worldwide, reaffirming its role as the preferred choice for remote patient monitoring.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, proudly announces significant milestones achieved in 2023, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the adoption of remote patient monitoring in healthcare and clinical trials. The company's innovative Biometrics Data Platform , powered by Amazon Web Services, enables digital healthcare innovations with unparalleled data insights, contributing to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning applications for healthcare.

Key achievements for Vivalink in 2023 include:

3X year-over-year sales growth, a testament to the increasing demand for Vivalink's remote patient monitoring solutions.

Launch of real-time ECG and multi-vital RPM solution to enable hospital-at-home and acute RPM applications.

Commercial shipment of 14-day real-time multi-vital ECG monitor, the longest battery life for a rechargeable ECG patch of its kind with real-time monitoring in the world.

Expanded customer reach to 51 countries, fostering collaborations and partnerships in diverse healthcare ecosystems. Grew its digital healthcare network to more than 300 customers and partners worldwide.

Collaboration with 48 global research institutions including Harvard medical school, UCLA , Stanford , UCSF, and Oxford University .

Vivalink's achievements and dedication to excellence was recognized as a finalist for the Digital Health Awards Best-in-Class in the Remote Diagnostics Platform category. Furthermore, Vivalink's position among established leaders in the Juniper Research RPM Competition Leaderboard, alongside giants like GE Healthcare and Omron, signifies its leadership in the virtual healthcare community.

Vivalink's solution has been adopted into many therapeutic areas including ambulatory cardiac monitoring, remote cardiac rehab, and post-acute remote patient monitoring. As the adoption of RPM solutions continues to grow worldwide, the technology's real promise is to provide healthcare for all. Last year marked the first ever advanced eye surgery using Vivalink medical wearables for an underserved population in a remote "off-the-grid" village in Southeast Asia.

"Our journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to driving innovation in digital healthcare," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink."The milestones achieved in 2023 reflect the dedication of our team and the trust of our global customers and partners. In 2024, we anticipate the increased impact of RPM on hospital-at-home services as it evolves from pandemic-driven telehealth and chronic RPM, to acute care at home."

As Vivalink looks toward the future, the company remains focused on pioneering solutions that redefine the possibilities of hospital at home, virtual care and clinical research. For more information, visit www.vivalink.com .

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual care and decentralized clinical trials. Its unique platform leverages physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and data services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

