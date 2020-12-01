VivaLNK Appoints Jennifer Esposito to Board of Directors

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions known for its unique medical wearable sensor platform and vitals data service, announces today that Jennifer Esposito joins its Board of Directors. Esposito's vast experience in the healthcare technology and medical device fields will provide VivaLNK and its executive team a valuable resource to help direct the company's strategic growth as it powers the world's leading RPM (remote patient monitoring) technologies.

Esposito is an executive with over 20 years of experience in the global healthcare IT, medical device, biotechnology, and the health and life sciences industry, currently serving as the VP, Health at Magic Leap. She is currently leading Magic Leap's Health business unit. Prior to joining Magic Leap, she held leadership roles at GE Healthcare and was more recently the General Manager of Health and Life Sciences at Intel Corporation. In addition, Esposito has worked in academic medicine and clinical research. In her many years of experience, she has led business development, commercial and service operations, as well as both upstream and downstream strategy and marketing. Her expertise lies in driving business growth and strategies by enabling the adoption of emerging technologies in the healthcare industry.

"I believe we are on the cusp of an acceleration in the transformation of healthcare that we've never seen before that will improve health, quality of life, safety and security worldwide," said Esposito. "Working alongside the incredible executive team at VivaLNK allows my passion for healthcare technology to be fully leveraged. I am honored to have a part in the strategy and continued growth of this innovative company."

The VivaLNK platform has enabled over 90 healthcare solution partners in 22 countries worldwide, and includes applications for remote and clinical patient monitoring for mobile cardiac telemetry, pharmaceutical clinical trials, and COVID patient monitoring to name a few.

"In order for remote monitoring and telemedicine to reach its full potential, solution providers and clinical or research entities need to be able to depend on the capture and transmission of data, as well as seamlessly implement RPM into existing and new infrastructure. Jennifer not only has deep understanding of this space, but also knows the challenges of our partners well, and I'm thrilled to have her assistance in delivering the highest-quality, turnkey service on the market that ultimately changes the status and adoption of RPM today," said Jiang Li, CEO of VivaLNK.

For more information about VivaLNK, visit www.VivaLNK.com .

About VivaLNK:

VivaLNK is a provider of connected healthcare solutions for remote patient monitoring. We leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and data services to enable a deeper and more clinical relationship between provider and patient.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE VivaLNK

Related Links

http://www.vivalnk.com

