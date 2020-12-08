VivaLNK Expands Medical Data Platform as it Experiences Rapid Growth in Remote Patient Monitoring Worldwide

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions for remote patient monitoring (RPM), today announces the expansion of its Medical Data Platform for global partners. The Platform is designed for rapid development and deployment of RPM applications, and ensures patient vitals can be captured continuously from any location and delivered successfully to clinical applications.

Built on a foundation of VivaLNK's continuous medical wearable sensors for monitoring human vitals, the Medical Data Platform is used to power the world of RPM and telemedicine for more than 90 digital healthcare technology partners, and includes applications such as pharmaceutical clinical trials, cardiac monitoring, remote and in-patient vitals monitoring. The expansion of the Medical Data Platform includes:

Vitals Data Service - a turnkey solution designed for continuous remote patient data capture and delivery for clinical trials and providers. Sensor Data Kit - an all inclusive development kit for healthcare application developers to quickly integrate medical wearable sensors into their solution. The kit includes wearable sensors for human vitals, software tools, and developer support to rapidly build and deploy healthcare application solutions.

RPM in the real world not only needs to address technical challenges, but also human factors involved with user adherence, requiring both a quantitative and a qualitative approach. On the technical side, one of the most common issues is interruptions in the data network. But when it comes to human factors, comfort and ease-of-use is paramount. To assist customers and partners with RPM adoption, VivaLNK has published a list of practical questions to consider when choosing an RPM wearable .

Partners around the world are excited about how simply VivaLNK enables RPM and telemedicine solutions. VivaLNK has also expanded its partners in Europe with the addition of CardioCalm in Italy, Avittia in Greece, and Current Health in the UK. Current Health, founded in Scotland and now serving the US and UK markets, is a full-service remote healthcare platform to monitor, manage and engage patients at home.

"With VivaLNK's continuous temperature sensor, the data is automatically captured 24 hours a day, allowing our solution to provide a more complete and accurate picture of the patient's condition," said Chris McCann, CEO and Founder, Current Health.

"Our growing capabilities and offerings allow us to power more remote care around the world, taking on the heavy burden of trustworthy data capture and transmission so our partners can focus on their given application or therapeutic area," said Jiang Li, CEO of VivaLNK. "This helps to democratize healthcare by enabling rapid innovation with cost effective approaches."

For more information on VivaLNK's Medical Data Platform and how partners are leveraging it, visit www.vivalnk.com .

About VivaLNK:

VivaLNK is a provider of connected healthcare solutions for continuous patient monitoring. The company's portfolio includes medical wearable sensors and data services that continuously monitor physiological parameters. The company's vision is to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare worldwide by combining technology, data, and analytics into an integrated solution.

