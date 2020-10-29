VivaLNK Extends its Ambulatory Medical Wearable Data Platform to Include Continuous SpO2 Monitoring

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions known for its unique medical wearable sensor platform, today announces the inclusion of an ambulatory SpO2 oxygen saturation sensor. The rechargeable sensor enables continuous data capture even during sleep, in order to assess nighttime recovery. Additional enhancements to the medical wearable data platform include a new temperature sensor that offers a 21 day rechargeable battery, extended bluetooth range, and onboard memory to address intermittent network disconnections.

With the new addition, VivaLNK's platform can now capture ECG rhythm, heart rate, respiratory rate, axillary temperature, SpO2, and accelerometer data all wirelessly from virtually any location in the world.

The following capabilities makes the VivaLNK medical wearable data platform unique:

Continuous data capture

Live or retrospective data

Patient self-administered, reusable and rechargeable sensors

On sensor memory to handle network disruptions to ensure data continuity

IoT enabled for remote data access

Open API to enable rapid application development and integration from mobile devices or the cloud

The VivaLNK platform has enabled over 90 healthcare solution partners in 22 countries worldwide, and includes applications such as remote patient monitoring, mobile cardiac telemetry, pharmaceutical clinical trials, and COVID patient monitoring.

"Our goal has been to replace traditional expensive, wired vitals monitors with lower cost and easy to deploy wearable sensors," said Jiang Li, CEO at VivaLNK. "With the new sensor, we are now well on our way to achieving that vision, thereby helping to make healthcare accessible anywhere in the world."

For more information about VivaLNK, visit www.vivalnk.com .

About VivaLNK

VivaLNK is a provider of connected healthcare solutions for wellness, patient care, and telemedicine. The company's portfolio includes wearable medical grade devices and data analytics applications that continuously monitor the health and well-being of individuals. The company's vision is to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare worldwide by combining technology, data, and analytics into an integrated solution.

