VivaLNK Launches Turnkey Service to Capture Ambulatory Continuous Vital Signs for Remote Patient Monitoring

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, announces today the availability of the newest addition to its medical wearable platform, the Vitals Data Service . This turnkey service is designed for clinical trials and healthcare applications - in remote or clinical settings.

The Vitals Data Service includes VivaLNK's line of FDA-cleared ambulatory medical wearable sensors, a customizable remote patient monitoring app, cloud and data concierge services for consolidated data access in customizable data formats. It is designed for fast and easy continuous data capture in remote locations even in the event of intermittent network disconnections common in ambulatory situations. Data captured from patients are sent to a centralized cloud service that offers both on-demand and retrospective data access.

Used in pharmaceutical clinical trials including hypertension and neurological drug development, the Vitals Data Service is designed to capture and deliver a continuous dataset from anywhere the patient is located. In addition, leading institutions are using the service for advanced research such as the 3,000 patient atrial fibrillation study at UCSF and a study on the effects of stress and teenage depression at Stanford University .

"The launch of the Vitals Data Service is an important step towards enabling the diverse and ever growing need to bring life-changing healthcare applications to market," said Jiang Li, CEO of VivaLNK. "The next generation of medical application and drug discovery is dependent on the ability to rapidly analyze continuous streams of data in order to understand a more complete picture of human physiology."

Vitals Data Service also offers a convenient way to download data files from multiple sites for retrospective analysis, or directly integrate clinical applications for machine-to-machine processing on demand. The vitals data available with the service include ECG rhythm, heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and accelerometer.

