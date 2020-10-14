VivaLNK Partners with AMPS, Increasing Accuracy and Reliability for Continuous ECG and Vitals Monitoring

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, and AMPS , the world leader in the production of software tools for electrocardiogram (ECG), have partnered to advance Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) for clinical trials. AMPS' continuous ECG recording suite combined with VivaLNK medical wearable sensors provide real-time and retrospective analysis for continuous ECG datasets in remote environments.

VivaLNK and AMPS most recently partnered for a 10-year, 3,000 subject University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) clinical trial aiming to detect biomarkers of early atrial transformation on atrial fibrillation (AFib). For the study, AMPS is collecting and processing the ECG data from VivaLNK's medical wearable sensors, which can capture ECG and heart rate on a continuous basis 24 hours a day. Each subject will wear the ECG sensor for about one week every month, while mobile or at home, and data from the sensor will then be captured through a mobile app and sent to the cloud for analysis. Continuous monitoring is particularly crucial for detecting and reporting AFib, as other methods can miss an episode, providing inaccurate results.

"Our cohesive solution combined with the AMPS software application provides a winning combination for pharmaceutical companies requiring effective RPM for patient studies," said Jiang Li, Founder and CEO of VivaLNK. "We look forward to continuing this partnership and our combined uses across additional clinical trials in the years to come."

VivaLNK's Continuous ECG Platform has also been seamlessly integrated with the AMPS Continuous ECG Recording Suite, allowing for the direct analysis of recorded data.

"Our ECG analysis software has been used to measure millions of ECGs worldwide, and we take that role very seriously because of the implications it has on studies and the medical community," said Fabio Badilini, Ph.D., FACC, president and chief scientist at AMPS. "The integration with VivaLNK's medical wearable ECG sensor provides a unique solution for remote cardiac monitoring."

About VivaLNK

VivaLNK is a provider of connected healthcare solutions for wellness, patient care, and telemedicine. The company's portfolio includes wearable medical grade devices and data analytics applications that continuously monitor the health and well-being of individuals. The company's vision is to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare worldwide by combining technology, data, and analytics into an integrated solution.

About AMPS

AMPS is a leading edge software company providing software solutions for the display and analysis of ECG traces and blood pressure monitoring. Originally focused on the needs of Clinical Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical corporations in the context of clinical trials for new drugs, AMPS has expanded into the medical world with a set of tools for the healthcare. AMPS has been investing for the last 18 years more than 50% of its annual revenues in R&D activities, and is nowadays the leader in its industry. By a conservative estimate more than 50% of the ecgs submitted for review to the FDA in the context of clinical trials each year are processed using AMPS tools.

