VivaLNK Provides Cardiac Patch for Sleep Bruxism Study

CAMPBELL, Claif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, announces an agreement to supply its wearable ECG monitors to Stanford University for research on sleep bruxism. Titled "Emotion Dysregulation and Sleep-Time Masticatory Muscle Activity in Sleep Bruxism", the NIH/NIDCR-funded study spans 150 subjects with data collection over a 21 day period during sleep. Data collected during this period includes emotion reactivity and regulation, subjective sleep perception, sleeptime rhythmic masticatory muscle activity, and actigraphy.

The ECG monitors provide an uninterrupted continuous stream of data that can be analyzed in real time or retrospectively for trends and patterns, or to derive correlations between physiological and emotional impact. Data from the ECG monitor includes heart rate and RR-intervals that can be used to derive heart rate variability and physiological stress. Unlike wire based monitoring devices that can actually hinder sleep quality, the VivaLNK devices are extremely small, lightweight, and comfortable while sleeping.

"Since launching our vitals data platform, we've seen a myriad of medical and healthcare applications that are enabled by our solution," said Jiang Li, CEO at VivaLNK. "Now we can add sleep bruxism to the list of conditions including stress, depression, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, neutropenia, and hypertension, which can all be monitored with our platform."

