Vivant Health ACO Generates More Than Ten Million Dollars in Shared Savings, Reinforcing Its Leadership in High Quality Care for High Risk Medicare Populations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivant Health announced today that its Accountable Care Organization (Vivant Health ACO) has achieved more than ten million dollars in total shared savings over the most recent three performance years, including $1,960,425 in savings for Performance Year 2024. These results demonstrate sustained excellence in coordinated care, quality improvement, and population health management for some of the region's most medically complex Medicare beneficiaries.

Vivant Health ACO serves a highly concentrated, high risk Medicare population primarily managed through six Federally Qualified Health Center partners, who collectively support nearly 68 percent of all ACO beneficiaries. These partners provide whole person care that addresses chronic disease, clinical complexity, behavioral health needs, and social determinants of health.

Consistent with Medicare Shared Savings Program guidelines, 60 percent of all shared savings is distributed directly to participating providers, recognizing their clinical leadership and impact. Based on total shared savings exceeding ten million dollars, this represents more than six million dollars returned to providers over the last three performance years, including $1,176,255 distributed for Performance Year 2024.

"Our six FQHC partners deserve immense recognition for their work with one of the most clinically complex Medicare populations in the region," said Sarath Artham, Chief Executive Officer of Vivant Health. "Their commitment, compassion, and relentless focus on patient needs are the foundation of our results. By reinvesting shared savings directly into our provider partners, we strengthen community health and ensure ongoing improvements in quality and outcomes for every patient we serve."

Vivant Health ACO's consistent record of shared savings and high-quality outcomes positions the organization well as CMS continues to advance value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Vivant's longstanding focus on serving medically complex, high-need populations and its close partnerships with Federally Qualified Health Centers reflect the direction CMS is taking to strengthen inclusive, patient-centered accountable care, including emerging models designed to better support these populations.

Partner Testimonials

Elica Health Centers

Tatyana Bak, Chief Executive Officer

"Elica Health Centers is proud to partner with Vivant Health in caring for some of the most medically vulnerable members of our community. This collaboration strengthens access, improves outcomes, and supports our teams in delivering compassionate, patient centered care. Together, we are making a measurable difference in the lives of the patients we jointly serve."

Health and Life Organization (HALO)

Dr. Jerry Bliatout, Chief Executive Officer

"HALO's partnership with Vivant Health plays an important role in improving outcomes for some of the most medically complex Medicare patients in our region. With a shared commitment to equity, access, and whole person care, our collaboration continues to strengthen the support systems that patients rely on and improves the quality of care they receive."

Vivant Health ACO participates in the Enhanced Track of the Medicare Shared Savings Program and consistently performs strongly on national measures that evaluate preventative care, chronic disease management, avoidable hospital utilization, transitions of care, and patient experience, particularly for high-risk and underserved Medicare populations.

Public reporting is available through CMS and on the Vivant Health website.

