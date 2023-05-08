Vivante Adds Prominent Gastroenterology Specialists to Clinical Advisory Board

Drs. Chin Hur and Uri Ladabaum Will Support Ongoing Expansion of Digital Digestive Health Platform

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leading provider of digital digestive health solutions for employers and health plans, today announced the addition of Dr. Chin Hur and Dr. Uri Ladabaum to the company's clinical advisory board. Both physicians hold professorships at top university medical centers and have conducted extensive research into gastrointestinal diseases.

Dr. Hur is the Herbert and Florence Irving Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology and the Director of Healthcare Innovations and Research at Columbia University Medical Center. He is a nationally recognized expert in cancer screening and the prevention of gastrointestinal cancers, and a leader within the National Cancer Institute consortium of researchers that work toward improving cancer management. His research focuses on esophageal, gastric, and pancreatic disease and the use of data analytics and advanced machine learning to develop clinical prediction rules.

Dr. Ladabaum is a Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology and Hepatology) and the Director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Prevention Program at Stanford University Medical Center. He is a nationally recognized expert in colorectal cancer screening, including evaluation of the economic impact and cost-effectiveness of screening strategies. His research program spans a range of methods and approaches, including epidemiological studies, observational and interventional clinical studies, decision analyses, and systematic reviews.

Both join Vivante's clinical advisory board at a time when the company is preparing to launch industry-first enhancements to its GIThrive digital digestive health platform. Additions scheduled to go live this summer include AI-driven personalized care plans; access to a nationwide network of internists and gastroenterologists; and other full-stack features such as test ordering direct from the GIThrive interface that strengthen the platform's ability to route users to appropriate healthcare resources to provide the right care at the right time.

"All of our advisory board members are distinguished subject matter experts who help us ensure that GIThrive provides users with medically sound information and support," said Bill Snyder, Vivante Health CEO. "Both Dr. Hur and Dr. Ladabaum are invaluable additions whose input will help us continue refining and expanding the platform in order to improve quality of life, increase speed to diagnosis, and reduce the cost of care for people who suffer from digestive disorders."

Vivante's clinical advisory board also includes Miguel Barbosa, Ph.D., who has more than two decades of experience leading drug discovery and development programs at major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Dr. Simon C. Mathews, an assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine whose research focuses on understanding and improving the quality of digital health; and Dr. Mark Pimentel, a professor of medicine and gastroenterology at the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a leading expert in developing diagnostic and therapeutic programs for diseases including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

"Drs. Hur and Ladabuam are nationally recognized clinical and research leaders in gastroenterology who are at the forefront of innovation in the field. Their wide range of experience and expertise will be vital in supporting our continued development and growth, particularly as we expand our clinical scope and capabilities with our virtual clinic and other initiatives," said Dr. Hau Liu, Vivante Chief Medical Officer. "I look forward to working with them and our entire clinical advisory board so we can continue to provide the highest quality care for the members we serve."

The new board appointments are effective immediately.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Vivante's virtual GI care delivers the right care at the right time by pairing data-driven technology with a coordinated team of experienced physicians, registered dietitians and health coaches. For more information, visit the company website or email [email protected] .

