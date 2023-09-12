Vivante Health Named Quarterfinalist in 2 Digital Health Awards Categories

News provided by

Vivante Health

12 Sep, 2023, 09:05 ET

Digestive Health Platform Recognized for Best Use of AI and Best Employer Subsidized Wellness 

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health, the leading provider of digital digestive health solutions, today announced its selection as a quarterfinalist in both the Best Use of AI in Health Tech and the Employer Subsidized Wellness categories in the Digital Health Hub Foundation's 2023 Digital Health Awards. The competition recognizes innovative companies driving significant change in healthcare through digital technologies.

Vivante's GIThrive virtual platform helps users suffering from digestive disorders or undiagnosed digestive issues reduce their symptoms as well as their medical bills by combining AI-driven technology, 24/7 support from registered dietitians and health coaches, and access to a nationwide network of internists and gastroenterologists for lab test orders, prescriptions, diagnosis and treatment. More than 90% of users report improved digestive symptoms and quality of life, while organizations offering GIThrive as an employee benefit report reductions of 15% or more in digestive-related medical spend. 

Vivante's two quarterfinalist recognitions in the Digital Health Awards are a direct result of GIThrive's advanced technology and ability to help employers enhance the wellbeing of their workforce.

  • Placement in the Best Use of AI in Health Tech category reflects GIThrive's use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate personalized care plans that help alleviate users' digestive symptoms and reduce healthcare costs. Care plan recommendations can include dietary and lifestyle adjustments; use of specific GIThrive online educational and cognitive behavioral therapy resources; consultations with GIThrive's dietitians and health coaches who provide guidance as well as accountability; and clinical interventions such as lab work and telehealth appointments with internists and gastroenterologists when needed. 
  • Placement in the Best Employer Subsidized Wellness category is based on the success of Vivante's policy of partnering with employers to add digestive health to their benefits plans. Organizations that have adopted GIThrive have reduced digestive-related healthcare costs by helping employees increase medication adherence and modify behaviors, resulting in fewer emergency room visits and inpatient admissions. This is significant because GI issues are among the top five healthcare expenses for many companies, exceeding the total bill for trauma, mental health, and even heart disease.

"More than 40% of Americans suffer from some sort of digestive trouble on a daily basis, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. We built our GIThrive platform to address the need for individualized treatment plans, ongoing support to drive behavior change, and the ability to access all digestive health resources in a single location for immediate access and continuity of care," said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health. "We are grateful to the foundation for the recognition in these two categories, which highlights the impact we are having on our members and delivering proven outcomes at scale as we continue our exponential growth."

Digital Health Award finalists will be announced on September 22. Winners will be announced on October 9 at the Grand Finale at HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas. 

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Vivante's virtual GI care delivers the right care at the right time by pairing data-driven technology with a coordinated team of experienced physicians, registered dietitians and health coaches.  For more information, visit the company website or email [email protected].

SOURCE Vivante Health

