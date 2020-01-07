Vivante Health Snags DebraAnn Braun as Chief Technology Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leader in digital medicine for gut health and disease, proudly announced DebraAnn Braun has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

A multi-talented business and IT executive who thrives on building exceptional data culture, Ms. Braun has a proven record of harnessing modern technologies and advanced analytics to drive business growth across a range of industries.

DebraAnn Braun, Vivante Health CTO

As CTO of Vivante Health, DebraAnn will be responsible for establishing and executing the company's go-forward technology vision. Using agile-based development and data-driven decision-making, she will ensure the highest quality deployment of all technical, web and mobile services to support the company's business goals.

"DebraAnn is one of those rare individuals who not only has the technical depth and experience, but knows how to lead and build great teams. I'm so pleased that we were able to capture someone of her talents to join us as Chief Technology Officer," said Dr. Kimon Angelides, Vivante Health founder and CEO. "She not only brings a wealth of experience leading large teams and projects at HP and UnitedHealthcare, but also has the hands-on experience that's so valuable for a startup like us."

Previously, DebraAnn was Vice President, Business Insights and Data Solutions at UnitedHealthcare. Prior to that, she served as Chief Data Officer, Federal Healthcare Emerging Programs at Hewlett Packard. Her career includes leading business intelligence teams for Frito Lay and Brinks, Inc. as well as business intelligence consulting for clients around the globe.

Angelides added, "DebraAnn's vast experience speaks for itself, but more importantly, she has the chemistry that will promote and build our culture even further."

A fitness enthusiast and and avid runner, Ms. Braun has competed in long-distance ultra trail races including the Canadian Death Race and Hotter'N Hell 100. She lives in Lakeway, Texas.

"As a leader and as a professional, I believe in the ability to disrupt and drive critical change in healthcare through the use of technology. I am so excited to be a part of the Vivante Health family and to apply my years of experience and knowledge to truly differentiate the digital experience for those who suffer from gut-related disease," said Braun.

With offices in Houston, Nashville, Chicago, and Athens (Greece), Vivante Health's global team of experts came together to build the GIThrive platform. GIThrive is the first comprehensive program that brings together, in one virtual healthcare hub, all the necessary tools, plus on-demand support from a human care team, to effectively manage chronic inflammatory diseases.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, starting with digestive disorders. Our all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive , empowers people—through brilliant technology, advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. To learn how employers and health plans are saving money with GIThrive, visit vivantehealth.com or email info@vivantehealth.com .

