Vivante Health's GIThrive Platform Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification

Certification Validates Data Protection Practices of Company's Digital Digestive Health Platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health, the leading provider of digital digestive health solutions, today announced that its GIThrive platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. GIThrive provides users suffering from digestive problems with AI-driven personalized care plans as well as access to registered dietitians, health coaches, internists and gastroenterologists in all 50 states, helping them control their symptoms and improve their quality of life while also reducing their medical costs.

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status demonstrates that GIThrive is leveraging a set of curated controls to deliver a complete security program that broadly protects against current and emerging threats. Through alignment with and incorporation of appropriate security controls, the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Validated Assessment with Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"Strong cybersecurity is critical to every organization, but particularly to platforms like ours that contain sensitive personal health information," said Dan Anolik, CTO at Vivante Health. "This certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting that information, including our dedication to complying with HIPAA requirements."

"GIThrive gives users 24/7 access to everything they need to manage their digestive health, including individualized care plans tailored to each user's situation, consultations with care team members who support those efforts, and even lab tests, prescriptions and referrals to in-person care when needed," said Vivante CEO Bill Snyder. "Achieving i1 certification assures our users as well as our employer, health plan and channel partners that we proactively safeguard this information from cyber threats."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Vivante's HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Vivante's virtual GI care delivers the right care at the right time by pairing data-driven technology with a coordinated team of experienced physicians, registered dietitians and health coaches. For more information, visit the company website or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Vivante Health