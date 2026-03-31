Vivantio Secures Strategic Investment from Oakman to Accelerate Global Growth & Product Innovation

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivantio, a flexible IT service management (ITSM) platform designed for modern service organizations, has secured a majority investment from Oakman, a privately held investment firm that builds, acquires, and partners with management teams to scale strong software businesses.

Vivantio enables IT, customer service, and operations teams to deliver high-quality service through configurable, scalable workflows that adapt to how they actually work. Positioned between lightweight, one-size-fits-all tools and complex enterprise platforms, Vivantio provides a natural next step for organizations seeking greater capability without added complexity.

The investment will support Vivantio's next phase of growth, including accelerated product innovation, expanded go-to-market execution, and continued investment in delivering modern, adaptable service management solutions for customers worldwide.

Vivantio's platform provides end-to-end service management across multiple ticket types including incidents, problems, service requests, changes, and assets, supported by configurable workflows, integrated knowledge management, AI-powered automation and insights, and actionable analytics. This approach enables organizations to unify service delivery across internal and external teams while maintaining the flexibility to evolve their processes as they grow.

As service organizations face increasing demands across IT, customer service, and operations, many still rely on platforms that struggle to adapt to evolving workflows and rising customer expectations or are forced into complex enterprise systems that are difficult to implement and maintain.

Vivantio was built to address this gap by delivering an enterprise-grade platform with the ease of use and configurability that enables operational teams to stay in control and modernize at speed.

"This investment allows us to double down on what matters most - our customers and the service outcomes they're responsible for," said Greg Rich, Chief Executive Officer of Vivantio. "Service quality has become the backbone of modern organizations, yet too many teams are constrained by rigid tools or overly complex systems. They need technology that fits the way they work. Oakman understands that vision. With their partnership, we can accelerate innovation and continue building a platform that helps our customers deliver exceptional service and create happier, more successful customers of their own."

"The original vision behind Vivantio was grounded in a clear market need - service teams need modern platforms that scale as their organizations evolve," said Ben Hastings, President of Oakman. "As service delivery across IT and customer-facing teams has become more complex and mission-critical, Vivantio is exceptionally well positioned to support that shift. Our focus will be to expand Vivantio's platform and invest in leadership and growth initiatives so customers can scale with confidence."

Vivantio has been recognized by G2, the world's leading software review platform, for customer satisfaction and ease of use across its ITSM, customer service, and enterprise service management categories. The company has also received leader recognition from SourceForge, placing it among the top 5% of products based on customer reviews.

Building on this momentum, the strategic investment from Oakman will enable Vivantio to continue investing in its people, expand key teams, and accelerate product innovation. This capital will further advance Vivantio's product roadmap and support the delivery of modern, adaptable service management solutions for organizations seeking greater flexibility and scale, ensuring customers continue to realize maximum value from the platform as they grow.

ABOUT VIVANTIO

Vivantio is a flexible service management platform designed for modern service organizations, helping teams deliver better service across IT, customer service, and operations. Positioned between lightweight, one-size-fits-all tools and complex enterprise platforms, Vivantio delivers enterprise-grade functionality with the ease of use, configurability, and AI-powered capabilities that enable operational teams to stay in control and modernize at speed.

For more information, visit www.vivantio.com

ABOUT OAKMAN

Oakman is a privately held investment management company that, acquires, builds and operates strong software businesses. Led by experienced software entrepreneurs, Oakman partners with founders and leadership teams to scale product innovation, go-to-market execution, and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.oakman.com.

Media Contact:

Nick Topping | Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

For more information about the Vivantio Platform and its benefits, visit www.vivantio.com

SOURCE Vivantio