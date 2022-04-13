Vivaris Capital, LLC Partners with The Tesla Foundation to Form Tesla Climate Capital

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivaris Capital, LLC, a multi-strategy fund offering hybrid hedge and private equity structures, announced today a strategic, joint-venture partnership with the Tesla Foundation to form Tesla Climate Capital. Tesla Climate Capital will commercialize leading technologies in vehicle electrification, energy storage, carbon sequestration, and power generation. It will also incubate aspiring global entrepreneurs active in the technology sector.

To date, The Tesla Foundation has invested in approximately 200 game-changing businesses that it supports with a step-by-step plan that addresses how best to strategize, organize the company, and access funding. Tesla Climate Capital will work with Vivaris Capital to raise capital from industry partners, financial institutions, family offices, and individual investors and then either invest via Vivaris Capital's VICAN Fund or directly into the portfolio company. The VICAN Fund provides investors with access to institutional quality alternative investments with high-growth, high-return potential while securing their principal.

In addition to quarterbacking the capital raising process, Vivaris Capital's management team will support Tesla Climate Capital's portfolio companies as advisors providing high-level leadership capabilities. The VICAN Fund is led by President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Mizer, a 25-year veteran of the alternative investment industry who founded Vivaris Capital in 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in a broad range of industries that are leaders in their market niches. He is supported by an eight-member team that includes leading physicians, environmental and climate technology experts, alternative investment professionals, and global finance and business specialists.

"Vivaris Capital's team is dedicated to changing the world by investing in new ideas, innovation, and people. Our vision for the future is based on actionable strategies that make the planet a better place for all mankind, which makes The Tesla Foundation an ideal partner and is why our VICAN Fund investments include areas such as climate tech and life sciences," said Mizer.

"The Tesla Foundation is working hard to introduce actionable strategies that rely on leading edge innovation and technology to make a difference. Vivaris Capital stands out as company that shares our long-term vision and we're working together to making great things happen – both for investors and our world more broadly," said Wilhelm Cashen, Chairman of The Tesla Foundation.

For further information, visit https://www.vivariscapital.com/, call +1.619.727.8497 or email [email protected].

About the Tesla Foundation

The Tesla Foundation carries on Nikola Tesla's legacy by advancing technology globally through the development of business and other important commercial resources. Tesla Productions launched Tesla Foundation.com in 2018 with the aim of uncovering insights for investing in Tesla Technology companies and the global tech economy. To provide a holistic view of technology investments and capital flow into the Tesla products, services, and systems, in 2020 the Tesla Foundation expanded its website beyond just Tesla company Infrastructure, to include technology layers that provide access to other companies unlocking investment and startup opportunities.

About Vivaris Capital

Vivaris Capital, LLC was founded in June of 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in healthcare, life sciences, and technology that are leaders in their market niches. The Vivaris team is led by J. Christopher Mizer who is the chairman of each of the portfolio companies and guides key strategic decisions and their execution. He also serves as the operating president on an interim basis when companies are going through periods of ownership succession and new management team members are being assembled.

Media Contact

Charlotte Luer

+1.239.404.6785

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivaris Capital, LLC