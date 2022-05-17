Vivaris Capital, LLC partners with United Cities to create and build sustainable and net zero (smart) cities and communities

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivaris Capital, LLC, a multi-strategy fund offering hybrid hedge and private equity structures, announced today that it has signed a global facilitation agreement with United Cities (UCNA). Vivaris and UCNA will work together to develop sustainable real estate projects and to deploy climate technologies.

UCNA's mission is to support the UN-approved 2030 Sustainability and Net Zero Agenda, which is designed to achieve prosperity that is respectful of the planet and its inhabitants. In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly created a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all," which are called The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and known as the 2030 Sustainable and Net Zero Agenda. These comprise a global framework of action for people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership. Additionally, the framework integrates social, economic, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, as well as peace, governance, and justice elements.

"UCNA is shifting how we build and act as a global community so we can all thrive together. We're tasked with supporting SDG 11 initiatives in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, and are dedicated to working with elite level executives, corporate partners, universities, funding partners, and government agencies to build sustainable cities and communities. Vivaris Capital is a valuable partner, and our future together holds tremendous possibilities and opportunities," said Jason Lohe, Head of North America United Cities.

In support of UCNA's mission to solve the world's greatest challenges, Vivaris Capital will raise capital from industry partners, financial institutions, family offices, and individual investors and then invest via Vivaris Capital's VICAN Fund. The VICAN Fund provides investors with access to institutional quality alternative investments with high-growth, high-return potential while securing their principal.

The VICAN Fund is led by President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Mizer, a 25-year veteran of the alternative investment industry who founded Vivaris Capital in 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in a broad range of industries that are leaders in their market niches. He is supported by an eight-member team that includes leading physicians, environmental and climate technology experts, alternative investment professionals, and global finance and business specialists.

"Vivaris Capital's team is dedicated to changing the world by investing in new ideas, innovation, and people. Our vision for the future is based on actionable strategies that make the planet a better place for all mankind, which makes United Cities an ideal partner and which is why our VICAN Fund investments include areas such as climate tech and life sciences," said Mizer.

For further information, visit https://www.vivariscapital.com/, call +1.619.727.8497 or email [email protected].

About United Cities

United Cities Leadership understands that a "focused" approach to the SDG's will result in the strongest result for the communities it supports. In service of SDG 11 and as steward of The 2030 Sustainable and Net Zero Agenda, UCNA unites federal and local government agencies, individuals, and commerce into singular alignment with a core focus: Build and Support Sustainable Cities and Communities. Leadership is committed to establishing this united effort within the communities it operates. Through its partnerships with individuals, entrepreneurs, researchers, capital resources, corporations, and governments, UCNA scales these successes to the global communities. UCNA embodies open architecture format, welcoming all who wish to support any of the UN's 17 SDG's.

About Vivaris Capital

Vivaris Capital, LLC was founded in June of 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in healthcare, life sciences, and technology that are leaders in their market niches. The Vivaris team is led by J. Christopher Mizer who is the chairman of each of the portfolio companies and guides key strategic decisions and their execution. He also serves as the operating president on an interim basis when companies are going through periods of ownership succession and new management team members are being assembled.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1.239.404.6785

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivaris Capital, LLC