Vivaris Capital Retains Entoro Capital as Broker-Dealer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivaris Capital , a private equity group focused on alternative asset investments, today announced that it has entered into a strategic, broker-dealer partnership with Entoro Capital , a technology-enabled global investment bank and broker-dealer. Vivaris Capital is raising capital through its structured financial product called VICAN to launch United Cancer Centers, Inc. (UCC). Vivaris engaged Entoro for its diverse global investor base, technologically advanced investor portal that safely and securely streamlines the entire investment process and its track record of bringing highly vetted projects to investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and seamless execution.

Entoro provides advice and services to a wide range of established and growth-oriented businesses around the world. Their experienced professionals offer deep sector expertise across a full range of services in investment banking, equities and fixed income.

As part of the collaboration, Vivaris will be using OfferBoard® to automate the offering process. OfferBoard® is Entoro's high-tech, investor portal that provides flexibility, convenience, transparency and security for investors while increasing engagement and streamlining the entire process. OfferBoard® also allows accredited and qualified investors to review multiple project details and investment criteria with confidence after signing a non-disclosure agreement.

"We're thrilled to partner with a leader in today's rapidly-changing investment market in our efforts to raise capital for the UCC VICAN," said J. Christopher Mizer, CEO and President of Vivaris Capital. "Entoro's network of vetted investors, advanced investor portal technology and trusted industry reputation will no doubt be a valuable asset for us in our capital raising efforts."

"Vivaris Capital is led by a tenured team of entrepreneurs with a proven track record of raising capital and building businesses, making them a great strategic partner for us," said Jim Row, Managing Partner of Entoro Capital. "We believe in Vivaris Capital's mission to leverage their innovative, structured financial product to raise capital for the meaningful work that will be done at UCC and we will allow investors from all over the world to invest in this unique, mission-based opportunity safely and securely."

To learn more about Entoro Capital, visit www.entoro.com .

To invest in Vivaris Capital's UCC VICAN through Entoro's OfferBoard® platform, visit https://vivariscapital.offerboard.com/offer/5edee4bf88fe7b0015d2bdfd . For more information on Vivaris Capital visit, www.vivariscapital.com .

Media Contact:

Olga Moreno

[email protected]

541-306-0595

SOURCE Vivaris Capital

Related Links

https://www.vivariscapital.com/

