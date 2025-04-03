VIVATECH 2025 EXPLORES THE NEW FRONTIERS OF INNOVATION

News provided by

Viva Technology

Apr 03, 2025, 09:00 ET

PARIS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th edition of VivaTech, Europe's largest startup and tech event, will take place in Paris Porte de Versailles from 11 to 14 June 2025.

SPANNING A DECADE OF TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATION 

Continue Reading
VivaTech 2025 Press Conference
VivaTech 2025 Press Conference

With over 4,000 partners and 300 global innovations, VivaTech will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and key industry players to explore new technological frontiers and their impact on business, geopolitics, and society.

  • Technology: Featuring AI, quantum computing, blockchain, and other disruptive technologies, along with a new prize dedicated to innovation and over 14,000 startups and tech champions, VivaTech offers a comprehensive view of the future of technology.
  • Business: More than 30 business sectors will be represented at VivaTech
  • Geopolitics: While some countries are strengthening their presence, notably China, other countries will be present at VivaTech for the first time: the United States, Poland, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, El Salvador and NigeriaCanada, VivaTech's Country of the Year, is bringing a delegation of more than 100 Canadian AI startups.
  • Responsibility: VivaTech 2025 is reaffirming its commitment to a more sustainable and ethical Tech, with the second edition of the Impact Bridge in partnership with EDF, and the inauguration of the Tech for Change Award, in partnership with Axionable, dedicated to innovations with social and environmental impact.

THE MAIN THEMES AT THIS NINTH EDITION OF VIVATECH

The AI Revolution in Action

According to the VivaTech barometer, 85% of companies plan to increase their investments in AI in the coming year. VivaTech will highlight advancements in robotics, the fight against misinformation, and environmental protection, with startups like Unitree (China),  Trusting Pixels (Canada), Ocean Eyes (Japan).

Creative Industries: Tech Reinvents Arts and Entertainment

Music, film, fashion, design and gaming are entering a new era where technological innovation is redefining creation, distribution and consumer experience. VivaTech will honor the creative industries with major experiences: Runway's AI Festival and a unique immersive show in partnership with LiveNation.

Tech Cares: Tech at the Service of Wellbeing

From AI for mental health (Emobot) to innovative algorithms accelerating drug discovery (Aqemia), VivaTech will showcase innovations transforming health and well-being.

FIRST KEY SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED

Joe TSAI, Alibaba Group, Vanessa WYCHE, NASA, Alain ASPECT, CNRS / Pasqal, Nobel Prize Winner, Zak BROWN, McLaren Racing, Paul HUDSON, Sanofi, Yann LE CUN, META and Arthur MENSCH, Mistral AI.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656700/VivaTech_2025_Press_Conference.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656698/Viva_Technology_Logo.jpg

Contact:  [email protected]

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

VivaTech 2025: Edición récord con 180.000 visitantes

VivaTech 2025: Edición récord con 180.000 visitantes

VIVATECH ES INNOVACIÓN VivaTech 2025 estuvo marcada por más de 300 anuncios y lanzamientos importantes, donde la inteligencia artificial impulsó la...
VivaTech 2025: A record-setting edition with 180,000 visitors

VivaTech 2025: A record-setting edition with 180,000 visitors

VIVATECH IS ABOUT INNOVATION VivaTech 2025 was marked by more than 300 major announcements and launches, with artificial intelligence driving...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Entertainment

Entertainment

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics