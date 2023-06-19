VivaTech takes the stage as the world's leading event for tech and startups

VIVA TECHNOLOGY

19 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

- 150,000 visitors at Porte de Versailles

- 405,000 online visitors

- 11,400 startups

- 2,800 exhibitors

- +450 speakers

- 919 million people reached on social networks

- 5 million viewers for the VivaTech News channel

- More than 6 billion impressions on social media

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th edition of VivaTech, which took place 14-17 June in Paris, broke a new attendance record by exceeding the 150,000 visitor mark for the first time. VivaTech thus becomes the new unmissable global meeting place for tech, startups and digital.

VIVA TECHNOLOGY, THE EPICENTER OF INTERNATIONAL TECH

Elon Musk and Maurice Lévy VivaTech 2023 (Paris) - credit Viva Technology
Elon Musk and Maurice Lévy VivaTech 2023 (Paris) - credit Viva Technology

One of the major highlights this year was Elon Musk's conversation with Maurice Lévy at the Dôme de Paris, which was attended by more than 6,000 people in a highly enthusiastic atmosphere.

French President Emmanuel Macron chose VivaTech as the stage for announcing a plan to invest nearly €6 billion in positive-impact startups and €500 million in artificial intelligence.

The Republic of Korea, "Country of the Year" for 2023, was honoured with a special appearance by Lee Young, Minister for SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea.

ACCELERATOR FOR THE FINANCING AND DEVELOPMENT OF STARTUPS

Once again this year, Viva Technology provided tech professionals with unrivaled access to international customers, major investors and new markets. The startups, 50% of them from outside France, had access to 1,700 investment funds over the three B2B days of VivaTech. Numerous awards were also presented:

  • Next Unicorn Awards: Pennylane (Fintech), Defined.ai (Deeptech), Oviva (digital media), Matsmart (impact), Wallapop (marketplace) and Pigment (Saas BtoB).
  • Female Founder Challenge: Zuzanna Stamirowska, founder of Pathway.
  • AfricaTech Awards: Kubik for Climate Tech, Curacel for Health Tech and Waspito for FinTech.
  • LVMH Innovation Awards Challenge: Save Your Wardrobe.

"Viva Technology 2023 ended by setting a new attendance record of 150,000 visitors, confirming the vitality of the European tech, digital and start-up ecosystem. We are contributing to the development of an ever more economically efficient and useful tech and digital sector, for the planet, for communities and for individuals," say VivaTech co-presidents Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette, and VivaTech CEO François Bitouzet.

22-25 MAY 2024 AT PARIS PORTE DE VERSAILLES

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104999/VivaTech_2023.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036538/VIVA_TECHNOLOGY__2023_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Léa Roos
Senior PR Manager
[email protected]
https://vivatechnology.com

SOURCE VIVA TECHNOLOGY

