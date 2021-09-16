VivaTech will Be Back in Paris From June 15 to 18, 2022

VivaTech confirms the success of its hybrid format launched in 2021 by renewing and enriching this experience next year. For its 5th edition last June, VivaTech gathered more than 140,000 visitors, including 26,000 in person and reached more than 119 million people in 149 countries, thus generating 1.7 billion views thanks to a rich collection of more than 500 exceptional innovations, 1400 exhibitors including 60% in person as well as 400 speakers from around the world including Tim Cook (Apple), Eric S. Yuan (Zoom), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook).

"After an exceptional 2021 edition, we are further enriching the event experience for our visitors and partners both in person and digitally. Reconnecting with and bringing together the greatest innovation players from around the world remains our priority as well as continuing our key role as a catalyst for digital transformation and startup growth. In a world which is undergoing reconstruction, our mission to place innovation at the service of major societal, environmental, economic and human issues seems to us more essential than ever." explain Julie Ranty, Managing Director of VivaTech, Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette, Co-Presidents.

In the meantime, VivaTech is opening its digital platform to all and making more than 200 hours of conferences, workshops and startup pitches, which made its 5th edition a success, available for consumption free of charge. All of this content can be found on app.viva technology.com.

Viva Technology is Europe's biggest startup and tech event. We act as a powerful global catalyst for digital transformation and startup growth. Every year, VivaTech brings together in Paris and online the greatest business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and innovators to ignite positive change in business and for society.

