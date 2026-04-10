Vivatides Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $54 Million Series A Financing to Accelerate Extrahepatic RNA Therapeutics Development

Advancing next-generation RNA therapeutics beyond the liver through breakthrough delivery technologies

SUZHOU, China and BOSTON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivatides Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company focused on developing extrahepatic RNA-targeting therapeutics, announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $54 million Series A financing. The round was co-led by Qiming Venture Partners and a leading industry fund, with participation from Highlight Capital, a leading venture fund, and TF Capital. Existing investor Apricot Capital also continued to support the company with additional investment. Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance Vivatides' extrahepatic delivery platform, accelerate multiple pipeline programs into clinical development, and expand its global team and R&D network. As an emerging player in the RNA therapeutics field, Vivatides has completed both its seed and Series A financings within less than one year of founding, underscoring strong investor confidence in the company's technological innovation and execution capabilities in extrahepatic RNA delivery.

RNA therapeutics, with their broad target space, high specificity, and durable efficacy, are poised to become the third major therapeutic modality following small molecules and antibodies. However, traditional RNA therapeutics have largely been limited to liver-targeted applications due to delivery challenges. Diseases involving extrahepatic tissues remain significantly underserved and represent the next major frontier for innovation.

With advances in extrahepatic delivery technologies, RNA therapeutics are rapidly expanding beyond rare diseases into large, chronic disease areas such as hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and oncology, unlocking substantial market potential.

Founded in 2025, Vivatides has been dedicated to the innovation and translation of proprietary extrahepatic RNA delivery technologies. The company's globally experienced leadership team includes experts from leading RNA therapeutics companies. The team has previously led or played key roles in multiple extrahepatic RNA programs, several of which have progressed into clinical development. Leveraging this deep expertise, Vivatides has built a differentiated extrahepatic delivery platform with capabilities spanning both siRNA and antisense oligonucleotides (ASO). The company has achieved key advances in ligand conjugation, delivery efficiency, tissue targeting specificity, and safety, with encouraging in vivo results already demonstrated. Combined with strong capabilities in sequence design and target discovery, the platform enables rapid parallel advancement and expansion of a diversified pipeline.

"Extrahepatic delivery is the key that will unlock RNA therapeutics from niche rare diseases to broad chronic indications," said Keming Zhou, Founder of Vivatides Therapeutics. "We are honored to have the support and recognition of leading investors. This financing will accelerate the evolution of our platform and pipeline, advancing innovative RNA therapeutics into extrahepatic disease areas. We believe that overcoming delivery barriers will enable RNA therapeutics to transform treatment paradigms across a wide range of diseases. We also look forward to engaging with more long-term, value-driven partners to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide."

Dr. Kan Chen, Partner at Qiming Venture Partners and Co-leads Qiming's investments in the healthcare sector, commented: " We have long been optimistic about the application potential of small nucleic acid drugs across a broader range of disease areas. Continuous advances in extrahepatic targeting technologies are steadily expanding their clinical frontiers. Vivatides Therapeutics has demonstrated solid technological expertise and efficient execution capabilities in this field, with encouraging progress achieved on its platform. We look forward to the company driving further technological breakthroughs, accelerating the clinical translation of its pipeline, and delivering safer and more effective innovative therapies to patients worldwide."

Dr. Wei Ding, Partner at Apricot Capital, commented: "As an early investor in Vivatides' seed round, we are delighted to see the company successfully complete its Series A financing and welcome new investors. Since its founding, Dr. Zhou and his team have consistently exceeded expectations with exceptional execution in platform development and pipeline advancement. We look forward to Vivatides translating its differentiated platform into breakthrough therapies that benefit patients worldwide and leading the next wave of extrahepatic RNA therapeutics."

Following the financing, Vivatides will further accelerate preclinical optimization and IND-enabling studies, expand its R&D and management teams, and continue to strengthen its extrahepatic delivery platform. Looking ahead, the company will remain focused on addressing unmet medical needs in high-prevalence extrahepatic diseases, becoming a leader in RNA therapeutics and delivering more effective and safer treatment options to patients worldwide.

SOURCE Vivatides Therapeutics