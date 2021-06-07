VIVAYA Hosts a Special Discussion on Wellness, Adversity, and Racism

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVAYA is inviting to a free public discussion event on one of the most important topics today: Adversity, Accessibility, and Racism in Wellness. VIVAYA and Yoga 4 Philly join together in a collaboration to bring more discussion and awareness around areas of wellness, health and adversity.

This FREE livestream event will be hosted by VIVAYA on Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. All are welcome to participate in this community discussion and live Q&A. Register here .

VIVAYA welcomes two special guests:

Steven Brice is founder and Executive Director of Yoga 4 Philly, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make love, healing, and peace accessible through yoga and meditation. Steven shares how wellness practices helped him on his journey overcoming depression, adversity, and racism.

Dr. Phillip Romero is a renowned New York-based psychiatrist and wellness expert who brings his unique perspective on neurobiology and the power of mindfulness. Dr. Romero is also an award-winning writer and artist. After medical school at The University of Texas, he spent three months at the Tibetan Medical Center in Dharamsala, India, where he met the Dalai Lama, who introduced him to Thrangu Rinpoche for further training.

What attendees can expect to discuss:

The importance of wellness for mental health and human species survival

Does wellness have an accessibility problem?

Conversation of the different narratives happening around wellness in different communities of color

Reimagining yoga for all bodies and balancing the vision of universal health with an embodied practice

One hundred percent of proceeds from VIVAYA classes taught by Yoga 4 Philly instructors Steven Brice and Amy Perez will be donated to Yoga 4 Philly charity endeavors.

VIVAYA is an innovative live-streaming platform dedicated to all of yoga and wellness. Its offerings include practices such as yoga, meditation, healing arts like reiki, astrology, and coaching with exceptional teachers from around the world. VIVAYA's interactive live classes allow members to establish deep personal connection with deeply respected wellness teachers and the VIVAYA online community. VIVAYA also empowers teachers to build their own digital wellness business and reposition themselves in an otherwise fragmented industry.

"As health and wellness innovators, we are creating a global community of change and inspiration — mentally, physically and spiritually. It is our highest calling as yogis and healers to offer a safe and sacred place for nurturing, healing and spiritual development," said Florian Hartmann, CEO and founder of VIVAYA.

